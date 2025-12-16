The UN “approves” the distinction between aware consumption and alcohol abuse. Federvini plaudit

For the wine and spirits sector, at the end of an extremely challenging 2025, there is at least some good news: as already anticipated since late September, the United Nations, gathered in the General Assembly in New York, has approved the “Resolution on Non-communicable diseases and mental health”, which acknowledges the distinction between consumption and abuse. While suggesting that States, basing on their specific contexts, consider measures such as tax increases or other actions on alcohol and tobacco, for example, if useful to achieve various public health objectives with a horizon toward 2030 and beyond. In any case, this is an important distinction, that between moderate and responsible consumption and abuse, welcomed by industry organizations in Italy and reaffirmed today by Federvini, which “expresses its appreciation for the approval of the Political Declaration on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and the promotion of mental health and well-being, adopted during the plenary meeting No. 63 of the UN General Assembly following the extensive discussion held last September 25th during the Fourth High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly”.

The Political Declaration now adopted, underlines Federvini, reconfirms the principle of harmful use of alcohol, clearly distinguishing abuse from moderate consumption. “Even in the sections dedicated to possible interventions regarding advertising, product accessibility, and taxation, the text maintains a balanced approach, consistent with the 2018 Declaration in both language and contents”.

A positive outcome, achieved, underlines Federvini, thanks also to “the constant commitment and expertise with which the Italian Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and our diplomacy worked throughout the negotiation process, contributing to a result which safeguards the Mediterranean lifestyle and reflects a balanced approach aligned with national traditions”. “Thanks to the efforts of the Government and Italian diplomacy, Italy has established itself as an authoritative voice in promoting balance and common sense in an international debate of great importance - declared Federvini president Giacomo Ponti - the result achieved in New York is not only a negotiating success but also a recognition of the need to clearly distinguish between abuse and moderate consumption”.

Copyright © 2000/2025