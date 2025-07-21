“Vinitaly and The City”, from off-show in Verona by Vinitaly to a replicable and itinerant format

Not just major trade fairs from Verona to the world to engage with the business community: Vinitaly and Veronafiere are increasingly focusing on direct contact with wine enthusiasts and consumers. In this way, “Vinitaly and The City”, launched in 2013 in Verona as Vinitaly’s “off-show” event, is evolving into a replicable, tailor-made format that can be adapted to other cities and locations across Italy, in an initiative “which combines wine, culture, history, and landscapes,” and is designed for the consumer audience of wine lovers, while also generating tangible benefits in terms of wine tourism and territorial marketing”. This message was reinforced in recent days in Sibari, during the meeting of the “Agricultural Policy Commission” with Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, where “Vinitaly and The City - Calabria in Wine” took place at the Archaeological Park of Sibari.

“The confirmation in Calabria for the second consecutive year shows us that ‘Vinitaly and The City’ is mature and ready to be replicated in other wine-oriented areas of the country - said Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere at the presence, among others, of Minister Lollobrigida, Ice president Matteo Zoppas, and Veronafiere dg Adolfo Rebughini - and, the idea is simple but powerful: to create a modular format capable of enhancing native grape varieties, local traditions, and the historical and scenic beauty of Italian cities and regions through tastings, events, and performances in symbolic settings”.

Through Vinitaly and its spin-off events, Veronafiere confirms its role not only as an organizer of trade fairs (such as Vinitaly in Verona, Vinitaly.USA, Wine South America, Wine to Asia, as well as roadshows, previews, and the educational activities of the Vinitaly International Academy), but also as a strategic partner for the Italian system, supporting businesses and entire high-quality production chains of ,ade in Italy.

“Vinitaly and The City - added president Bricolo - represents a key element of an integrated strategy aimed at promoting Italian wine not just as a product, but as a cultural and identity-driven experience, capable of generating positive impacts on the economy, employment, and reputation of local areas. Thanks to its flexibility, the format is also well-suited to support small villages, inland areas, and lesser-known grape varieties in repositioning themselves both commercially and in terms of tourism, in line with slow and sustainable trends”.

To support this vision, Veronafiere has also launched the brand “Vinitaly Tourism”, unveiled at Vinitaly 2025, specifically dedicated to wine tourism and the creation of networks among territories, operators, and institutions: “in synergy with Vinitaly and The City, this new tool contributes - still said president Bricolo - to building a more competitive, accessible, and integrated Italian wine tourism offer, closely connected to the country’s cultural and landscape heritage”.

Copyright © 2000/2025