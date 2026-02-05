Wine in Italian large-scale distribution closes 2025 in negative: €2.3 billion in value (-0.5%)

The final figure is negative, both in value and in volume, but all things considered, and especially given the premises, such as the decline in consumption and the erosion of purchasing power affecting the wallets of Italians - the wine sector is not sinking in the key large-scale distribution channel, which remains the most important one, especially in terms of volume. Wine sales in gdo in 2025 closed with a drop, marking the fifth consecutive decline, according to the summary data for the first 12 months of the year by Circana for WineNews. Between January and December 28th, 2025, just over 618 million liters of wine were sold on the shelves of Italian gdo (hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, and small self-service shops), down 3.1% from 2024, for a total value of 2.3 billion euros (-0.5%), at an average price of 3.77 euros per liter (+2.6% compared to 2024). The category with the greatest weight, the classic 0.75-liter bottle (including sparkling wines) remains positive in value at 1.8 billion euros (+0.2%), while in volume, despite accounting for more than half of the total, it dropped to 331.8 million liters (-1.9%), with an average price of 5.47 euros per liter (+2.1%).

The sparkling wine segment shows positive performance both in value, reaching 778 million euros (+3.6%), and in volume at 106.7 million liters (+3.1%), with an average price of 7.29 euros per liter (+0.4%).

It is likely that the overall result, as seen in recent years, reflects the reality of an Italian population with an increasing average age, a steadily declining spending capacity, and the growing influence of trends such as health-consciousness and changing consumption habits, particularly among younger generations, who today have far more options available than in the past.

Copyright © 2000/2026