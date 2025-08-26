With director Paolo Virzì, the world of wine returns to the forefront of Italian cinema

Adriano Sereni is a gruff and solitary man who lives in the renovated stables of Villa Guelfi, an ancient ruined mansion in the Tuscan countryside. His life is monotonous, always the same, filled with the smoke of Tuscan cigars and indifference towards the world around him. Until the day when the nearby villa is squatted in by a community of young students and recent agronomy graduates, who work the land with determination to bring the abandoned vineyards back to life: the arrival of these intruders upsets him so much that he wants to drive them away by any means necessary, but this will not happen, because there is a secret waiting to be revealed among the rows of vines, and it will also be a rebirth, just as the vine has always been a symbol of new life. This is the plot of “Cinque Secondi” (Five Seconds), the new film by Tuscan director Paolo Virzì, starring Valerio Mastandrea, Galatea Bellugi, and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, which brings the world of wine back to the big screen (in theaters from October 30).

Among the young actors starring in the comedy directed by the director of “Ovosodo,” “La prima cosa bella”, “La pazza gioia”, “Il capitale umano” and “Siccità”, among others - and produced by Greenboo Production and Indiana Production, in association with Vision Distribution and Motorino Amaranto, in collaboration with Sky and Playtime - is Matilde, granddaughter of the last Count Guelfo Guelfi, who grew up in that place and worked with her grandfather in the vineyards, learning the patience of the land and its harshness. But she is also pregnant by one of those boys and, above all, she is curious about Adriano’s life and his past. As the seasons pass and the grapes ripen, the conflict slowly turns into a forced coexistence, which unexpectedly becomes a real alliance.

Paolo Virzì, thus, returns to tell a deeply human story about second chances with his ironic and touching gaze, which, this time, also has a connection with the world of wine.

