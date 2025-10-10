With harvest well underway in Italy, 36 million hectoliters of wine in stock on September 30, 2025

Compared to July 31st, 2025, the stocks of “Cantina Italia” decreased quite significantly on September 30th. However, when comparing September 2024 to September 2025, they still remain slightly higher. This, with the grape harvest already well underway at the time of data collection, but entering its final phase in many regions, can be interpreted in two ways: on the one hand, some “room” has been made in anticipation of the new grapes; on the other hand, existing inventories still weigh heavily ahead of the 2025 harvest, which is expected to be very abundant, despite the lower estimates from Legacoop Agroalimentare, which forecasts 44 million hectoliters, compared to the 47.4 million hectoliters projected by Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), Assoenologi, and Ismea, and also Coldiretti July estimate of around 45 million hectoliters.

According to the September 2025 “Cantina Italia” report, compiled by the Icqrf, the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Products, based on data from the electronic wine registers and published by the Ministry of Agriculture, on September, 30th, 2025, Italian wineries still held 36 million hectoliters of wine in stock, lower of 9.6% compared to July (-3.8 million hectoliters), but +1.3% (+448,648 hectoliters) compared to a year ago. To this, one must add 8.5 million hectoliters of musts and 4.6 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (Vnaif).

58.6% of the wine in Italy is stored in northern regions, primarily in Veneto, which alone accounts for 25.2% of the national total, mainly due to the contribution of stocks in the provinces of Treviso (10.2%) and Verona (9.5%). 57.4% of the wine still in cellars is PDO, with a predominance of red wines (55.8%), while PGI wines represent 25%, again with a clear dominance of reds (62%), with varietal wines which make up just 1.6% of the total, and 16% consists of other wines. The stocks of Geographical Indication wines are 526 in Italy, highly concentrated: the first 20 denominations account for 57.3% of the total. Leading the list, as always, is Prosecco DOC with 2.8 million hectoliters (9.4% of the total), followed by IGT Toscana (1.4 million, corresponding to 4.9%), IGT Puglia (1.2 million, or 4.1%), Chianti DOCG (1.1 million, which is 3.8%), and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (885,964 hectoliters, 3% of Italian denomination wines).

