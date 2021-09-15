Italy 24 News

From Cragnotti to Frescobaldi, one of the most prestigious Italian wine estates changes hands… From the former president of Lazio, Sergio Cragnotti, to one of the most prestigious Italian wine houses, that of the De’ Frescobaldi: one of the most beautiful Italian wine estates changes hands. The Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi, with the group led by Lamberto Frescobaldi (a solid and well-capitalized company, the second largest company in the Italian wine region for profitability, with a ratio between net profit and turnover of 24.5%, according to the latest analysis by Mediobanca) expands into the lands of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano by purchasing Tenuta Corte alla Flora, as announced by the Winenews.it website.

