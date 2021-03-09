The Drinks Business

Antinori Acquires Friuli jewel Jermann ... Tuscan wine powerhouse Antinori has acquired a majority stake in revered Fruili estate Jermann, known for its high-end whites, for an undisclosed sum...As reported by Italian website WineNews, the agreement was reached between the Antinori family and Silvio Jermann, who has run his family estate for the last 40 years. Jermann has a reputation for making Italy’s some of Italy’s finest whites, including Vintage Tunina, a blend of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Ribolla Gialla, Malvasia and Picolit. “The collaboration with Antinori is a new beginning, a decision taken to better face the times we live in, in the sign of family tradition,” Jermann told WineNews. “We share with Silvio the same values of respect for family tradition, passion for challenges, respect for the land. Our desire is to guarantee development and continuity in full collaboration with Silvio and with what he has done in these 40 years”, Piero Antinori added. The Jermann estate was founded in 1881 by Anton Jermann. Today it boasts 170 hectares of vines in Villanova di Farra di Isonzo and Ruttars, a hamlet of Dolegna del Collio. Silvio has converted 20 hectares of vines to organic viticulture. Among the other jewels in the Antinori grown are Super Tuscan Tignanello; Pian delle Vigne in Montalcino; Tenuta Guado al Tasso in Bolgheri; Tenuta Montenisa in Franciacorta; Prunotto in Piedmont; and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in the Napa Valley.

