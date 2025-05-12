Universul.net

Romania has more wineries per head than any other country in Europe … The American Association of Wine Economists (AAWE) analysis said Romanis has 44 wineries per 1,000 people compared to Italy’s 5.1 The world of wine relies on numbers. Wine lovers often focus on the “macro” aspects, from exports to consumption, imports to the age groups of wine lovers. But it can be equally interesting to “shed light” also on less known aspects, such as the relationship between the population and the number of wineries, according to winenews.it. It’s a detail that reveals that there are countries which are not the well-known wine superpowers, but, rather, countries which although are less famous for wine production have a solid tradition. This is the case of Romania, which can celebrate a record: according to the American Association of Wine Economists (AAWE), there are 44 wineries per 1,000 people, the country with the most wineries by number of inhabitants in the European Union, according to Eurostat data. In second place is Greece is at No. 2 with 18.1, Slovenia at No. 3 with 13.6, and then Cyprus and Portugal (11.1), Spain (10.2), Croatia (8.2), Bulgaria (6.4) and Hungary (2.7), closing a “top 10” in which Italy also manages to be present, with 5.1 wineries per 1,000 people. With 187,000 hectares of vineyards, a result that makes it the eighth nation in the world in 2024 in terms of the size of its vineyards and a production of 3.7 million hectoliters (source Oiv-International Organization of Vine and Wine), Romania shows that it has a historic and special feeling with wine, also showing a certain dynamism: this is also said by the voice of consumption that, net of a declining 2024, like most countries, in the last five years they have gone from 2.2 million hectoliters in 2019 to 3 million in 2024. The presence of so many wineries suggests that the wine sector for Romania is important for job creation and maintaining the green and hilly landscape needed for vines that protects and age-old tradition.

