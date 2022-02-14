25 million bottles: France is worth 5.6% of Prosecco exports in the world

In the historic war of bubbles, the times when France was an unattainable destination for Italian sparkling wines, crushed by Champagne together with a bit of wine chauvinism, are gone and forgotten. Today, the success of Prosecco, which is copiously overflowing from its National borders, and being imported across the Alps onto the French market (where the word “Prosecco” has been entered into the 2020 edition of “Le Petit Robert”, the most famous French dictionary, confirming its popularity among French wine lovers). In 2019, less than 17 million bottles were imported, while in 2020 that number rose to almost 20 million bottles, and then it reached - jumping + 25.9% - over 25 million bottles imported in 2021. This figure now brings France up to fourth place in the ranking of the main Prosecco importers, behind the United States, Great Britain and Germany, or 5.7% share of total exports, representing 80 % of the entire Prosecco DOC production (627 million bottles in 2021, of which 71.5 million bottles of Prosecco DOC Rosé).

These numbers make it easy to understand that it is essential to monitor the French market. Obviously, starting with the first major International fair since the beginning of the Pandemic, “Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris” (through February 16th at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles). “Prosecco DOC & Prosecco DOC Rosé: two expressions and one soul. A journey through the Dreamland ”, the comparative tasting of Prosecco and Prosecco Rosé, which was held on February 15th, and led by the French Master of Wine, Dominique Laporte, who poured the bubbles of Astoria, De Stafani, La Marca, Le Contesse and Montelvini into the glasses.

“We are in excellent company in Paris”, Stefano Zanette - president of DOC Prosecco, said, “alongside other prestigious French and Italian denominations and wine companies, small or large, representing the top International productions. We have an excellent relationship of friendship and fruitful collaboration with our French friends and colleagues. We trust that this meeting will become the symbol to restarting trade fair activities, giving a boost of confidence to our sector, and above all, to related activity professionals”.

Copyright © 2000/2022