A Sicilian wine appears in the series “And Just Like That”, the sequel to “Sex & The City”

An American kitchen, a dinner for two, and here comes a bottle of Italian wine, Alta Mora Etna Bianco (the estate of Alberto and Diego Cusumano on the slopes of the volcano): nothing unusual, except that we’re in an episode of “And Just Like That”, season No. 3, the hugely popular sequel to “Sex & The City”, one of the most iconic Tv series of all time, starring writer and journalist Carrie Bradshaw, i.e. Sarah Jessica Parker, a style icon beloved by women of all generations. In a long scene featuring two Italian-American characters, one of whom is “Siculo-American”, i.e. Anthony, one of the protagonists of the series, the wine choice falls on one from his homeland, for a special dinner he’s cooked himself to impress his boyfriend’s mother. A funny and ironic moment that, thanks to wine & food, highlights how the overseas love for made in Italy has never faded.
