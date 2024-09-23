A toast of excellence for Italy’s most beautiful miss: Ophelia Passaponti celebrates with Ponte1948

The most beautiful Miss Italy toasts with one of the most famous Italian wines in the world: Ofelia Passaponti, 24, from Siena (a territory already rich in great labels, from Chianti Classico to Brunello di Montalcino, from Vino Nobile di Montepulciano to Vernaccia di San Gimignano), was elected Miss Italy, toasting with a special version of Prosecco, the jeroboam of Prosecco Doc signed by Ponte1948.

The coronation was staged on September 22, 2024 in Porto San Giorgio, Marche, and came directly from Martina Colombari, the youngest winner of the title, crowned in 1991 at only 16 years old. Joining her on stage were actor Giampaolo Morelli, known among others for his role as Inspector Coliandro, and model influencer and former Miss Italy contestant Soleil Sorge, in a live YouTube show hosted by actor, director, TV and radio host, Andrea Dainetti. Once again this year, National Final No. 85 of the historic contest was promoted in partnership with the Consorzio Ristoranti del Radicchio and Viticoltori Ponte.

Copyright © 2000/2024