Aglianico, Barolo, Moscato d’Asti, Lambrusco di Sorbara: the Italian wines chosen by Wset

From Irpinia Aglianico 2018 by Donna Elvira in Campania to Barolo 2020 by Cabutto in Piedmont, a region that returns with a white wine produced by La Giustiniana Gavi, Terre Antiche 2023, and, among the sparkling wines, with Moscato d’Asti Massolino, in “good company” with Lambrusco di Sorbara Grasparossa Castelvetro Villa Cialdini 2024 by Cleto Chiarli. For the first time, Wset, the British institution that has now become an international “standard” in wine education, has publicly shared the complete list of wines used in the tasting exams valid for the 2024/25 diploma: 42 in total, including the four Italian wines mentioned above. The tastings valid for the year 2024/25 featured wines from 12 countries, including France (the most numerous), Austria, Chile, Germany, Portugal, Australia, and the United States, to “test” the classics as well as emerging trends.

Simon Milroy, Master of Wine and head of the WSET diploma, said, “Our job is to introduce students to styles and levels of quality that reflect today’s wine world, whether it’s a rare Blaufränkisch from Burgenland, Austria, or a commercial bestseller from southeastern Australia”.

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is a charitable certification body dedicated to the development and delivery of qualifications and courses in the wine and spirits sector. Founded in 1969 for the UK wine trade, WSET has grown to become a global benchmark in the industry. WSET qualifications are available through a network of over 800 Approved Program Providers (APPs) operating in over 70 countries (including Italy) and in 15 languages, including Italian, with thousands of students enrolling each year. Always looking to the future (with courses also dedicated to beer and sake), WSET has a school in London, the WSET School London.

