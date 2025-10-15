Among tourists of Italy, both Italians and foreigners, the appreciation for wine sector grows

For tourists visiting Italy - both Italians and foreigners - the wine sector is one of the most beloved attractions: this is confirmed by a record sentiment score of 94 out of 100. This is according to a report by The Data Appeal Company (part of the Almawave Group) - a data provider specializing in the tourism sector, based on an analysis of 29.5 million digital traces. And, in these days, The Data Appeal also announced the winners of the 2025 “Italia Destinazione Digitale” - “Italy Digital Destination” awards, considered the “Oscars” of Italian tourism (defined through artificial intelligence analysis of thousands of reviews posted by visitors over the past 12 months): for “Destination with the Best Food and Wine Offering” Trentodoc won, i.e. the territory where mountain sparkling wines for excellence arise, among the most prestigious in Italian winemaking. To follow, the territories of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and Valpolicella. Meanwhile, Puglia was named “Destinazione con la migliore reputazione” - “Destination with the Best Reputation”, followed by Basilicata.

The report provides the most comprehensive and detailed analysis of the state of Italy’s tourism offering, as described by online users between September 2024 and August 2025. Overall, in terms of facilities and services, the picture shows stability and high levels of satisfaction. The composition of visitors to Italy remains nearly unchanged: 40% are Italian and 60% are foreigners, primarily from Germany, France, the UK, and Spain. Most are couples (40%) and families (30%), followed by solo travelers (10%).

Regarding the high appreciation for the wine sector (with a sentiment score of 94.1%, with a growth of 0.6% compared to 2024), among the positive aspects highlighted by tourists there are staff (friendly, knowledgeable, and passionate who is capable of creating a welcoming atmosphere), excellent food (often accompanied by cooking classes and opportunities to purchase wine), and the location of the winery.

The awards for “Destination with the Best Food and Wine Offering” were given to Italian regions boasting DOC status: for Trentino, the Trentodoc mountain Metodo Classico confirms its role as a true ambassador of the region (as recently reported by WineNews, in a news report, ed), symbolizing the famous mountain bubbles arisen on the slopes of the UNESCO World Heritage Dolomites.

“Being awarded as the “Destination with the Best Food and Wine Offering” shows that our commitment to enhancing wine tourism - with a dedicated regulation, a widely popular event like the Trentodoc Festival, and numerous initiatives supporting local businesses - is strengthening the bond between product and territory. In last years, we have helped our wineries and farms become more structured for hospitality, and today we see the value of this vision recognized. Wine tourism is a strategic lever for Trentino future: we want to build a true system which connects producers, tourism, and gastronomy, capable of positioning our region among the top five wine tourism destinations in Italy. We still have much to express, but the direction is clear, and the passion of our operators is the key to further growth”, declared Giulia Zanotelli, Agriculture Councillor of the Autonomous Province of Trento.

In general, the report by The Data Appeal Company confirms a growing trend in tourism towards more diverse and sustainable experiences, with greater attention to quality, off-season travel, and direct contact with the territories. Data also shows a decline in online reviews, reflecting a shift in sharing habits, with a preference for visual formats like photos, videos, and reels. At the same time, the “shoulder season”, i.e. the mid-season periods, is growing: there is an increase in reviews and travel during spring and autumn, times characterized by lower costs, mild weather, and fewer crowds compared to peak summer months.

Among travel motivations, culture remains the strongest driver of demand, but nature, outdoor activities, and active tourism are gaining ground, while gastronomy continues to hold a prominent position. Regarding venues and restaurants, the sector saw analysis of around 331,000 businesses. The average sentiment is slightly up, at 86.4 out of 100, though costs and services remain the most criticized aspects.

