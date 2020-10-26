Antinori record-breaking: the Tignanello 2016 n. 1 of “Top 100 Cellar Selection” by Wine Enthusiast

Winning is difficult, repeating itself is even more difficult. Adagio that is often heard, especially talking about the champions of the sport. And that in some cases, very rare, can also apply in the world of wine. The champion, in this case, is the no. 1 name of Italian wine, the Marchesi Antinori, able, with its three diamonds, to put together a triptych of primates truly unique. Because, as WineNews is able to anticipate, its Tignanello 2016 is the n. 1 of the “Top 100 Cellar Selection” 2020 of the U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, which reports every year the wines of the world that come out on the market, and that, according to the magazine’s critics (the Italian editor is Kerin O’Keefe), will give their best in 10-15 years.

A record - that for one of the most performing Italian wines on the collecting market, as often recounted by Liv-Ex, and among the most sought-after in the world, according to Wine-Searcher - which is added, a very rare case for a winery, to being “n. 1” in the world already conquered in the “Top 100 Cellar Selection” by “Wine Enthusiast” in 2012, with the Guado al Tasso 2008, which was born in the splendid Bolgheri estate of the Antinori family (in addition to the title of “best wine in the world” of Solaia 1997, in 2000, in the “Top 100” of the other famous and important U.S. magazine “Wine Spectator”, ed).

A triptych that is only the sum of an impressive series of awards for the various great wines of Antinori, capable of expressing the highest quality and in different territories (Tignanello and Solaia are born from the Tignanello Estate on the hills of Chianti Classico, Guado al Tasso in the rows of Bolgheri) and for the brand, arrived over the years by international and Italian critics, with constancy over time, and by many different voices, which confirms the continuity in the high quality that one of the most important and historical reality of Italian wine, led by the Antinori family and the MD Renzo Cotarella, is able to express. With a regularity of top results, to get back to the sports jargon, really from champions. Really record-breaking.

“We are honored that, for the second time, one of our wines - comments, at Winenews, Albiera Antinori - has been recognized in first place in the “Top 100 Cellar Selections” of the U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast” as a wine that should not be missing in the cellars of every enthusiast. Tignanello is a wine that my family is particularly fond of, just like the land where it was born, Chianti Classico, having represented a fundamental turning point for our company and perhaps also for the national and international wine scene. This important recognition comes after that of Guado al Tasso Bolgheri Doc Superiore 2008, in first place in 2012”.

But, in addition to Tignanello 2016 at the absolute top, there are many (21 out of 100) Italian wine brands present in the “Top 100 Cellar Selection” 2020 of “Wine Enthusiast”, evidence of the ability of the producers of the Belpaese to make wines of great longevity, among the most important characteristics in the segment of fine wine, in many different territories and with many different grapes. In position n. 10 we find the Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 of Cavallotto, followed at n. 12 by Brunello di Montalcino Pianrosso 2015 of the Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona brand, and again at n. 14 by Barolo Brea Vigna Ca’ Mia 2016 of Brovia, at n. 1, from Etna Mofete Rosso 2016 by Palmento Costanzo at n. 15, from Soave Classico Contrada Salvarenza Vecchie Vigne 2016 by Gini, and from Barolo Monvigliero 2016 by Comm. G. B. Burlotto, to close a top 20 in which Italy places 7 labels.

And again, to tell the aging capacity of the great Italian wines, from many different territories, the Faro 2014 of Palari at n. 21, the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Il Grigio 2016 of San Felice, at n. 26, the Valtellina Superiore Sassella Rocce Rosse 2009 of Arpepepe at n. 29, Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2015 by Il Marroneto at n. 33, in front of Franciacorta Anna Maria Clementi Dosage Zero Riserva 2010 by Ca’ del Bosco at n. 35, Barbaresco Albesani 2014 by Roagna at n. 37, Lessona Pizzaguerra 2015 by Colombera & Garella at n. 44, and Excelsus Red Igt Toscana 2016 by Castello Banfi at n. 49.

In the second part of the “Top 100”, still a lot of Italy with the Barolo Ester Canale Rosso Poderi dell'Antica Vigna Rionda 2016 by Giovanni Rosso at n. 52, the Trentodoc Rosè Extrabrut Pinot Nero 2016 by Maso Martis, the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2012 of the “cradle of Brunello”, the Tenuta Greppo of Biondi Santi, at n. 77, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Vecchie Viti del Salco 2016 of Salcheto at n. 79, La Poja 2013 of Allegrini at n. 83, and again Taurasi Primum 2014 of Guastaferro at n. 91.

