Antinori (with Solaia, Tignanello, Guado al Tasso) and Sassicaia at the top of the worldwide critics

Antinori’s “trio”, with Solaia 2017 in first place overall, Tignanello 2017 at No. 3 and Bolgheri Superiore Guado al Tasso 2017 at No. 4, and Tenuta San Guido’s “ace” Sassicaia 2017, at No. 2: are all Tuscan the "fantastic four", that is the red wines that get the best score from the intersection of the major international wine critics magazines - from “Wine Spectator”, the most popular American wine magazine, to “The Wine Advocate” founded by the “mythical” Robert Parker, and considered the most authoritative ever (whose signature from Italy is Monica Larner), from James Suckling, one of the most followed voices especially in Asia, to “Vinous” by Antonio Galloni, one of the reference points at global level - and the most important voices of Italian critics (Gambero Rosso, Veronelli, Fondazione Italiana Sommelier, Associazione Italiana Sommelier, Luca Maroni and Daniele Cernilli), carried out by “Gentleman”, the monthly magazine of the “Milano Finanza” group, in the issue on newsstands in these days. A crossroads within a crossroads which is also the celebration of one of the most prestigious, important and historic brands of Italy, Antinori, and also undisputed confirmation of the appeal of Tuscany outside the national borders.

At the absolute top of the ranking, in the Italian version only, as already reported by WineNews, the Sassicaia 2017, and the Torgiano Rosso Rubesco Vigna Monticchio Riserva 2016 by Lungarotti. A ranking, the Italian one, that, on the podium, sees two other great Tuscan wines, the same Solaia 2017 by Antinori and Sodi di San Niccolò 2016 by Castellare di Castellina.

