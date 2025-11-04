Asti Docg is back under the spotlights at “Nitto Apt Finals” of tennis, in Turin

Maybe it is because the sound of a cork popping from a bottle isn’t all that different from the thwack of a racket hitting a ball; maybe it is because the round shape of the ball recalls sparkling wines, and the winner trophy resembles the glass raised for a toast, “dulcis in fundo”, as they say, whatever the reason, once again, the “Nitto Atp Finals” of tennis, the event which effectively closes the season of top-tier tennis with the world eight best players competing in Turin from November 9th to 16th, will feature Asti DOCG as Official Sparkling Wine and Silver Partner. With the sparkling wines which are stepping out of their “comfort zone”, traditionally associated with year-end celebrations, and returning to a stage that will capture the attention of tennis fans worldwide for days, eager to follow Jannik Sinner, recently back at No. 1 in the Atp rankings, and of other champions of the racket.

“For five years, we have been on the court alongside the elite of world tennis with our sparkling wines - comments director of the Asti DOCG Consortium Giacomo Pondini - this partnership strengthens the bond between the Asti brand and the tennis world, allowing us to reach an ever-growing audience of enthusiasts and potential new consumers. Just think that last year, over 210,009 spectators attended matches and training sessions in person, while the final between Sinner and Fritz alone drew more than 5 million TV viewers”.

Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti will not only celebrate victories on the hard court but will also accompany collateral activities organized by the Consortium in Piedmontese administrative center. Kicking off the program today, November 4th, there is the Windows Opening Ceremony & Shopping Night, a preview party at Rinascente on Via Lagrange, where Asti DOCG will be served in the wine & food area. On November 6th, Italy oldest sparkling wine denomination will be in glasses at the Grand Opening Show, a musical performance bringing Pinguini Tattici Nucleari and Max Pezzali to the stage at the Inalpi Arena. The traditional Charity Brunch is confirmed also for 2025, scheduled for November, 11th at the Cinema Museum to raise funds for cancer research at the Candiolo Institute, a leading oncology center in Turin: up for auction, there will be memorabilia from national and international tennis players, including items from Lorenzo Sonego, the denomination brand ambassador, who will also appear at the Consortium area in the arena on November, 11th. Closing out the festivities, on November 16th, there is The Final Set, the official closing party of the “Finals”, where the match will be streamed live at Ogr Torino, followed by a Dj set by Lele Gobbi, with Asti DOCG as official partner. Moreover, throughout the tournament, Asti DOCG will also be served in the glasses at the Consortium Expo in the Fan Village.

