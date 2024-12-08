“Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening” roadshow in Southwest USA

The new chapter of “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO)” 2025, one of the most important Italian wine events in the world, promoted by the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, will present its 4th edition, on a new traveling format. In addition to the Grand Tasting at The Branch Park Pavilion in Austin, Texas, on March 25th, including more than 160 producers who will present the latest vintages of Barolo 2021 and Barbaresco 2022 to industry professionals and wine lovers, the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy will offer training classes in six cities in the United States, for the first time in three Southwestern states. The six cities are: Dallas (February 3rd), Houston (February 4th), Austin (February 5th) and San Antonio (February 6th) in Texas, Phoenix in Arizona (February 10th), and Denver in Colorado (February 12th).

To conquer the Southwest of the United States, which, according to ISTAT data analyzed by WineNews, has been confirmed the number one market for Italian wine, since values are growing +7.8% to 1.25 billion euros in the first 8 months of 2024. These numbers demonstrate the solid feeling and a much higher turnover than other partners. However, they also need to be monitored with greater attention in this historical phase where consumption is in difficulty in many Countries, especially in the USA, because of its influence, and because of the risk of duties, as promised by President elect Donald Trump. Building on the success of previous editions – the inaugural event in New York in 2020, followed by Los Angeles in 2022 (where WineNews also participated, ed.) and returning to the Big Apple in 2024 – the new dynamic format of “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO)” 2025 is strategically focusing on Texas, Colorado and Arizona. These States are emerging rapidly as key hubs for wine consumption in the United States. Texas stands out for its dynamic wine market and growing appreciation for high-quality vintages. These regions, together, boast growing communities of wine enthusiasts as well as a growing demand for premium and imported wines, which means they are ideal environments to showcase the excellent products of the industry.

The Barolo & Barbaresco Academy series of events will kick off in early 2025 (February), offering wine professionals the opportunity to explore the world of Barolo and Barbaresco. The immersive educational experiences will be held in six major cities, and will study in depth the unique terroir of the Langhe region and the diverse types of Barolo, Barbaresco and other Nebbiolo-based wines that the appellation offers. Participants will explore the geology, climate and history of the region as well as perfect food pairings for Barolo and Barbaresco wines. Each session will include a curated tasting of Barolo, Barbaresco and other Nebbiolo-based wines, led by expert sommeliers, who will also share their insights. All of this is the prelude leading up to the highlight event, on March 25th, that is, the Grand Tasting at The Branch Park Pavilion in Austin, showcasing wines from more than 160 prestigious wine producers who will present the latest releases of their 2021 Barolo and 2022 Barbaresco vintages. Participating industry professionals and wine lovers will have the opportunity to experience the full complexity of these iconic wines, widely celebrated for their elegance, depth and connection to the Langhe terroir.

“I am thrilled to begin my first year as President with our flagship international event in the Southwestern United States, because it is a market that is experiencing significant growth and is ready to welcome the extraordinary wines that define our heritage”, Sergio Germano, newly elected President of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, explained. “Barolo and Barbaresco wines are renowned worldwide, and through the Academy, we aim to further increase the appreciation for these iconic wines. The journey will culminate in March at the “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening”, where Piedmont producers will showcase the best our Region has to offer.”

The first date, however, is in Italy, and the event is “Grandi Langhe” 2025, the preview of the new DOCG and DOC vintages from almost 500 wineries in the Langhe, Roero and the rest of Piedmont. On January 27th and 28th, the OGR-Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin, will kick off the debut of the finest Italian wines’ new vintages.

Copyright © 2000/2024