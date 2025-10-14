Barolo, harvest 2025 thrills producers: perfect Nebbiolo grapes, with great balance

In the Langhe region, one of the world great wine territories, where Nebbiolo, and consequently Barolo and Barbaresco, are the pillars of a wine production which, despite a generally struggling market, stands apart and continues to thrive, along with a wine tourism economy generating an estimated 400 million euros annually, there is a strong sense of optimism as the 2025 harvest already finished. With “balance among the various components of the grapes” and “homogeneous and perfect ripening at the perfect time” which make predict “an exceptional vintage”, and these are the recurring themes among the members of Deditus, an association which brings together renowned names from the region such as Azelia, Cordero di Montezemolo, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Poderi Gianni Gagliardo, Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Prunotto (Antinori), Luciano Sandrone, and Vietti, united by “the desire to give back to a fortunate land that has allowed us to live this life and do this work together”, said president Gianni Gagliardo, who recalled that it all began in 2011 with the Accademia del Barolo, “which is still one of our brands”.

Alberto Gagliardo of Gianni Gagliardo described the vintage: “we had a rainy and well-distributed winter, and from February to mid-May, 400 millimeters of rain fell, which provided a good water reserve. Temperatures were above average, with only 4-5 days below freezing. Then, from May, 20th onward, the climate shifted to dry and mild with windy days and well-timed rains, for another 400 millimeters distributed almost perfectly between late June, late July, and late August. We had high temperatures, but they were well supported by the water reserves, and, September and October brought textbook autumn weather, with the right amount of rain to end the vegetative season, ventilated conditions, and cool nights with temperature swings of up to 15 degrees. Spring rains caused some concern, but ultimately helped us get through the hot summer with minimal damage. Autumn was perfect, and no one could ask for more: perfectly healthy grapes, thick skins, and temperature swings that contributed to grapes with great aromatic and phenolic complexity. We all deserved a vintage like this, and now we are entering the cellar phase with enthusiasm”.

A vision confirmed by Eugenio Palumbo of Vietti: “we finished on October 11th, we had good seasonal conditions throughout all the seasons, and were able to harvest all the grapes at the right time with full ripeness across different zones. I have done 24 harvests at Vietti, and I can say that 2025 gave us great balance between sugars, acidity, color, and aroma in the grapes. Some vintages make it easier to produce great grapes and great wine, and this is one of them. After many years of hard work in the vineyard, we deserved it. It is too early to say for sure, but all signs point to a vintage with great aging potential”.

“We have learned to interpret climate change - comments Stefano Chiarlo, heading Michele Chiarlo - we turned an early vintage into a classic one, thanks to the work of the vine growers. For example, we learned not to thin the grapes during extreme heat, some did it before or after the hot spell. 2025 is an early vintage, but much more similar to classic years like 2010 or 2016. It will definitely be a very good to excellent vintage”.

“With so beautiful grapes, the pressure is in the cellar, in the sense that if mistakes happen now, they happen in the cellar - joked Gianluca Torrengo of Prunotto, Antinori Piedmont winery - the vine is proving increasingly resilient to the climatic extremes of the year. We have gone from extreme heat to extreme rainy events, which in the past would have compromised quality and quantity. Today, we may have less quantity, but the quality of the grapes is something we haven’t seen in years, with great uniformity in the vineyard. With a so well balanced Nebbiolo as it has missed for a long time. In the cellar, one could smell the Nebbiolo, the scent of roses as the grapes were unloaded. We also have very sweet and elegant tannins. All the elements are in place for a great vintage, possibly an exceptional one. We are proceeding cautiously, as many wines are still on the skins, but the raw material suggests outstanding wines. Alcohol levels are averaging 13.5%, compared to 14.5% in 2022 and 2023. Nature helped us meet market demands, and now it is up to us to manage what we have been given”.

“I have been in the region for 30 years - added Zvonimir Jurkovic, cellar master at Poderi Luigi Einaudi - and things are changing. We have had early harvests and dry vintages. The 2025 vintage has excellent quality, which gives us enthusiasm for the future. It shows we can respond to challenges, thanks to investments in new equipment, vineyard research, and so on”.

Luca Sandrone of Luciano Sandrone emphasized “the perfect homogeneity of grape ripening, thanks to an excellent flowering that occurred in just a few days. We have great balance among the grape components, without excessive sugar levels to manage, as happened in some recent vintages. I have done 40 official harvests, many things have changed, but our knowledge helps us make the right choices depending on how each vintage presents itself. The last 4-5 vintages have all been different, yet we’ve still made great wines like Barbaresco and Barolo, thanks to the resilience of Nebbiolo, human expertise, and skilled labor that ensures the right actions at the right time”.

“This is my harvest No. 25 at the winery. We are in front of a great vintage for sure - confirms Claudio Pira of Pio Cesare, led by Federica Boffa - we have had heat spikes, but they were supported by ample water availability. In the cellar, we have been working for years to counter climate change, although what we do in the vineyard is even more important. We are aiming for rounder, more approachable wines without sacrificing structure and longevity. We are conducting more in-depth and timely checks on phenolic ripeness to determine the optimal harvest time. We have Nebbiolo vineyards in 10 municipalities, so many different situations, it is crucial to carry out precise monitoring. We are implementing many technical measures to preserve Nebbiolo characteristics and compete with the world’s great wines, while also making wines more approachable. Climate change, for us, is not necessarily negative”.

“I confirm the quality of the harvest - still adds Alberto Cordero of Cordero di Montezemolo - and the hope that 2025 will be among the great vintages. The wine world is undergoing significant evolution, with many changes underway: younger generations prefer more approachable wines, there is a focus on health and low-alcohol options, plus wars and economic challenges make the moment complex. Our region has unique varietal characteristics, especially with Nebbiolo, but not only that, there is a strong connection with the landscape which captivates consumers. We are a lucky zone compared to other areas with fewer assets. The market remains good or stable. The post-Covid boom is over, but things are not going badly. It is important to anticipate trends and challenges and dialogue is fundamental. Tariffs in the U.S. have been absorbed and anticipated so far, but what is coming now will affect prices: we will see, as the euro/dollar exchange rate also plays a role. For now, things are going well for our wines in the market, despite a bit of calm after the excitement of recent years, which has nothing to do with tariffs”.

Finally, Lorenzo Scavino of Azelia concluded, confirming a shared vision: “we are satisfied with the latest harvest, it is a return to balance, both in weather and grapes. We returned to the past, harvesting Nebbiolo at perfect ripeness, with the ability to wait for the right timing and with a calm which is rare during harvest in recent years. Our vines average 70 years old, with very low yields, and we have great concentration without excess, so alcohol levels will also be moderate. We are very happy and optimistic about the future, not just for the market, but also for wine tourism, which is growing: between Langhe and Roero, there were 1.5 million overnight stays in 2024, with high-level tourism from around the world. We need to manage it, extend the season, and think about future logistics infrastructure. But even today, the estimated economic impact is 400 million euros, a true heritage”.

