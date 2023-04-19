Between glamor and celebration of quality, the “Oscar del Vino 2022” are back (May 6, in Rome)

Between glamor and celebration of the quality of Italian wine, once again in Rome (Rome Cavalieri), the “Oscar del Vino” by the Fondazione Italiana Sommelier (Fis) and Bibenda, the creation of Franco Ricci will be opened with a “guest star”, namely Angelo Gaja, a producer who made the history of Italian and Langhe wine, with his Barbarescos and his Barolos in the lead, who will produce a “Conversation: the scent of wine”, an opening to the tastings and “live” votes to elect the “Oscar wines”, among the 21 nominations (in 7 categories) by the “Accademia degli Oscar del Vino”, after hearing the opinion of 100 representatives from around the world of culture, production and communication experts”.

Thus, the best white wine will be one of Marisa Cuomo’s Costa d’Amalfi Furore Bianco Fiorduva 2021, Vintage Tunina 2020 of Jermann (the majority of which is owned by Marchesi Antinori), and Alto Adige Terlaner I Primo Grande Cuvée 2020 of Cantina Terlano, i.e. three iconic wines from as many wineries that are symbols of their territories; among the reds, the winner will be one of Argiolas’ Turriga 2018, symbol of Sardinia, Argentiera Bolgheri Superiore from Argentiera 2019, one of the pearls of Bolgheri, and Biondi Santi’s Brunello di Montalcino 2010, the “cradle” of the great red.

On the other hand, contending for the Oscar for the best rosé wine will be Il Rosato 2021 from Cantine Nervi, for some years under the ownership of “Mr Monfortino”, Roberto Conterno, Bevorosa 2022 of Arillo in Terrabianca, from Maremma, and Il Rogito 2021 of the Cantine del Notaio, in the Vulture. Furthermore, the best sparkling wine will be chosen among the Extra Brut Kius 2018 by Marco Carpineti, from Velletri, the Brut RN 2018 by D’Araprì, from Puglia, and the Alta Langa Pas Dosé Zero 140 months Luna Riserva 2009 by Enrico Serafino, from Piedmont. For the best sweet wine, instead, an all-Sicilian derby will be played, between Marco De Bartoli’s Passito di Pantelleria Bukkuram Sole d’Agosto 2021, the Passito di Pantelleria Ben Ryé 2019 by Donnafugata, and the Malvasia delle Lipari Passito Selezione Carlo Hauner 2019 by Hauner.

The best wine of its territory, however, will be chosen from the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2018 of the Allegrini brand, the Brunello di Montalcino Poggio all’Oro Riserva 2016 of Banfi, a reference of the territory, and the Primitivo di Manduria Sessantanni Vintage 2018 of Cantine San Marzano, one of the most important wineries of Puglia.

While the “best wine of the best producer” will be an all-female match, which will see in the race the Rosso Piceno Superiore Roggio del Filare 2019 by Velenosi, a symbol of the Marche winery by Angiolina Piotti Velenosi, the Barolo Cannubi 2018 by Marchesi di Barolo, a history of the Langhe that Anna Abbona leads together with her husband Ernesto Abbona and their children, Valentina and Davide, and the Saffredi 2019 of Fattoria Le Pupille, one of the most famous wineries in Maremma, led by Elisabetta Geppetti.

Copyright © 2000/2023