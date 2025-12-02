Butussi, in Collio damaged by bad weather, puts up for sale “flooded wines” to take off again

After opening a checking account for direct, immediate, and transparent aid entirely destined for the areas affected by the wave of bad weather in Collio where floods and landslides caused two victims, the greatest tragedy, by Consorzio dei Vini del Collio - the Collio Wine Consortium (with which WineNews reviewed the consequences for one of Italy most important territories, a global benchmark thanks in particular to its white wines, as we showed in a video we are sharing again) - companies are also launching their own solidarity initiatives. This is the case of Butussi, in Corno di Rosazzo, which has decided to put its “flooded wines” up for sale (online with free shipping): externally imperfect, but with flavors and aromas still impeccable, as the winery itself explains, having created a dedicated solidarity project.

Butussi explains how nearly 300 millimeters of rain fell in just a few hours in Corno di Rosazzo and surrounding areas. “Our company, our warehouse, our fields were submerged by the waters of two rivers. 65,000 bottles of wine were underwater; 40,000 have been saved, the others will need to be washed and relabeled”, for a solidarity aid to the territory.

Copyright © 2000/2025