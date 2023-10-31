Caccia al Piano, the Bolgheri dream of the Ziliani family, turns 20 and grows again

After giving birth to Franciacorta, thanks to the genius of Franco Ziliani, the family that has made Guido Berlucchi one of the pillars of Lombardy’s bubbly territory, a reference of the Italian classic method, continues to invest in another top territory of Italy, famous for its great reds, but where the Ziliani brothers have brought their know-how on sparkling wine. That is Bolgheri, where in 2003, following Franco Ziliani’s dream, the family acquired Tenuta Caccia al Piano, giving birth to the first classic method sparkling wine made in the territory of Castagneto Carducci. And that continues to grow, with new investments.

“The “illumination” that convinced the Ziliani family to purchase, in 2003, Tenuta Caccia al Piano sparked after visiting vineyards in the enchanting Bolgheri terroir. Today, after two decades of activity - also lived in a rather understated way, typical of the industrious Brescian culture - Caccia al Piano presents itself in a new and updated guise and ready to face the next twenty years among the oenological excellences of the most famous Italian DOC in the world”, explains a note. An estate, Caccia al Piano, which saw the new winery finished in 2014, and now has 24.5 hectares of vineyards, divided into four areas of the Bolgheri DOC, for a production that is around 140,000 bottles per year. “Our goal now, is to expand our brand by investing more and more in the Bolgheri area: we have just concluded the acquisition of 5 hectares of land in the “Le Bozze” area”, explains Paolo Ziliani, “contiguous to the vineyards we already own cultivated with Vermentino and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. This type of soil, a mixture of sand, silt, limestone and tuff, can also give excellent results on red grapes. This is why we decided to plant Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon”.

An important investment, in a land, Bolgheri, now among the most valuable in the world, and where a hectare of vineyard among the best is worth between 750,000 and 1 million euros, according to WineNews estimates, and which testifies to the confidence in a territory that, by now, is in the Olympus of world wine, by one of the families that have marked the recent history of Italian wine.

