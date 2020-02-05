“Cantina Italia”: 49.7 million hectoliters of wine in stock as of November 30, 2020 (+2.5% on 2019)

In Italian cellars, there were 49.7 million hectoliters in stock on November 30, 2020, 2.5% more than 2019. Numbers to which must be added 13.1 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (+2,8%) and 11.6 million hectoliters of musts (-5,8%). The report “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf, based on data from the Telematic Wine Register, a database which contains the numbers of “650,000 wine kars, 17,000 producers and annually records 30 million wine operations”. 51% of wine held is Dop, 26,8% is Igp, while varietal wine makes up just 1,5% of the total and 20,7% is represented by generic wines. Among Regions, Veneto dominates as usual, with 24,6% of stocks, ahead of Emilia Romagna, (13,5%), Tuscany (10,4%) Puglia (9,6%) and Piedmont (8,4%).

Among the top denominations there is Prosecco, with 3.4 million hectoliters (8.9%), ahead of IGT Puglia (1.6 million hectoliters), Tuscany (1.4) and Terre Siciliane (1.3), and Doc delle Venezie (1.3). On the whole, the first 20 denominations and geographical indications (with Veneto, Sicily, Rubicone, Chianti, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Salento, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, Chianti Classico, Trentino, Veronese, Tre Venezie, Franciacorta, Emilia, Barolo and Valpolicella joining the first 5), account for 56.8% of total stocks.

Copyright © 2000/2020