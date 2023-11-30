“Cantine d’Italia” 2024: 21 reach the top in hospitality, with the “Tre Impronte Go Wine”

From Castello di Gabiano in Monferrato to Mamete Prevostini in Valtellina, from Marchesi Mazzei-Castello di Fonterutoli in Chianti Classico to Mastroberardino in Campania, and Roberto Ceraudo in Calabria, “new entries” joining Ferrari in Trentino, Bellavista and Ca’ del Bosco in Franciacorta, Ceretto and Fontanafredda in the Langhe, Malvirà in the Roero, Badia a Coltibuono, San Felice and Castello Vicchiomaggio also in Chianti Classico, Capezzana in Carmignano, Lungarotti in Umbria, Masciarelli in Abruzzo, Feudi di San Gregorio in Campania, and Planeta, Donnafugata and Florio in Sicily. Here are the 21 Italian wineries at the top of hospitality with the “Tre Impronte Go Wine” (Three Footprints) for “Cantine d’Italia” 2024, the new edition of Go Wine guide, a true “Bible” for wine tourists, with 852 wineries selected on the basis of direct experience, worth the trip to all Italian regions, and of which 262 get the “Impronta” (Footprint) of excellence for wine tourism (for achieving a high score in the overall evaluation in “Stars” on website, hospitality and production profile), alongside the recommendation of 4. 640 wines and 1,600 useful addresses for eating and sleeping. In the special ranking by regions, Tuscany is confirmed at the top with 54 “Impronte”, followed by Piedmont (49) and Veneto (34). A guide that, unveiled today in Milan (and from December in bookstores), in the presentation also awarded 9 “Special Prizes” to wineries that have achieved particular levels of excellence in certain areas, and saw a discussion between Massimo Corrado, president Go Wine, and journalists Richard Baudains, signature of “Decanter”, Alessandro Regoli, WineNews director, and Alessandra Dal Monte, journalist of “Corriere della Sera – Cook”, moderated by Antonio Paolini, authors of “Windows on Wine”, the guide’s introductory speeches, alongside interviews with men and women of wine (from Nicolas Bovard of Cave Mont Blanc to Enzo Boglietti, from Lucia Letrari of Letrari to Giovanna Madonia, from Victoria Matta of Castello Vicchiomaggio to Antonio Di Carlo of Le Macchie Winery, from Marina Cvetic of Masciarelli to Massimo Setaro of Casa Setaro, and Mauro Contini of Contini).

“The underlying goal that animates this guide”, said Massimo Corrado, president Go Wine and editorial director, “is to tell through the Italy of wine a beautiful idea of Italy, one of the most beautiful faces of our country. Vineyard and wine lead us to every Region, to so many sites and corners of the country. The winery is the destination, the animated place where stories of wines and people intertwine, where wine is the key to listening to the story of a place, of a land, breathing its atmosphere”.

The particularity of “Cantine d’Italia” 2024 is that it is not a traditional wine guide, as a review and scores of individual labels, but a guide to wineries and having the winery as a reference. As a place also symbolic, today more and more a destination for many wine lovers, and a physical place where men and women of wine operate and plan their work, bearers of family histories and traditions, or of more recent investments. A guide designed for wine tourists and that invites to “walk” in the Italy of wine, returning the map of a Belpaese made of many places, roots and traditions, but also an expression of the ability of many winemakers who make their bottles travel all over the world and promote the attention and the pleasure of going to know the places where those bottles are born.

The winery, over the years, has become in its own right a place for promoting the territory, because it communicates with its reality a territorial identity made up of everything that revolves around it: the landscape, the vineyards, the tradition of the place, the villages. And the most important novelty of this edition in the storytelling of the winery visit, which also marks a necessary adjustment on the communication level, is the theme of price as a factor to be known and still monitored. Telling the story of the winery tells the stories that are around the wine and that help better understand the profile of each reality and, of course, the wines that each winery expresses, not addressing only the “super enthusiasts”, but with the mission of generating culture in favor of wine and its territories. An invitation to reflect on the important role that Italian viticulture, also thanks to hospitality, is playing in favor of the beauty and enhancement of so many territories.

