Castelli Romani, historic territory for viticulture, is “Italian Wine City 2025”

One of the most important territories among those that have made the history of Italian wine, thanks to wines such as Frascati, and which, in total, boasts two DOCGs (Frascati Superiore and Cannellino) and seven DOCs (Frascati, Castelli Romani, Marino, Velletri, Colli Albani, Colli Lanuvini and Monte Compatri-Colonna) demonstrating a centuries-old tradition that has been able to innovate, but with an identity that has remained firm: this is the identikit of the Castelli Romani, which have been designated “Italian Wine City 2025” by the National Association of Wine Cities, with an announcement today in Rome. The Castelli Romani succeed Barolo, Duino Aurisina, Menfi, Alto Piemonte and Gran Monferrato (European Wine City, in collaboration with Recevin).

For a whole year, the 11 municipalities involved led by their respective mayors who strongly wanted this charge for 2025, and thus Marino (leader) with Mayor Stefano Cecchi, Nemi (coordinator) with Alberto Bertucci, Ariccia with Gianluca Staccoli, Colonna with Fausto Giuliani, Frascati with Francesca Sbardella, Genzano di Roma with Carlo Zoccolotti, Grottaferrata with Mirko Di Bernardo, Lanuvio with Andrea Volpi, Lariano with Francesco Montecuollo and Monte Porzio Catone with Massimo Pulcini, and Velletri with Mayor Ascanio Cascella, will be the protagonists of cultural and enogastronomic events dedicated to the enhancement of wine culture, with the aim of further promoting the area, strengthening the local wine sector and wine tourism. And precisely promotion will play a prominent role with a special focus on new technologies: the event will also see the participation of the first influencer created with artificial intelligence and certified Meta, Francesca Giubelli, while it will be up to new digital technologies and social communication to reach a wider audience, promoting the wine, and not only, of the Castelli Romani. Artificial intelligence will be at the center of the event’s communication and the introduction of a dedicated chatbot on the event’s official website has already been announced, which will be in charge of narrating events, providing information to users and offering personalized wine advice.

“2025 will be a year under the banner of the Castelli Romani”, said Angelo Radica, president of the Wine Cities Association, “an area of great value, with a winning candidacy involving eleven municipalities”. A source of pride also for Stefano Cecchi, mayor of Marino: “we are honored to be the lead municipality of the Italian Wine City 2025, and just this year our city is preparing to celebrate the centennial of the Sagra dell’Uva. This title will be a unique opportunity for the whole territory”.

