Chiara Lungarotti: “promoting the work of wine producers transmitting our culture with wine”

“It represents the excellence of wine production all over our country”, thanks to “companies which made quality research their guiding light, and spread Italian wine knowledge in the world highlighting the wealth, and diversity of our territories, but also the capacity to innovate, and be sustainable, while keeping traditions alive”, and “for years, it has promoted the daily work of big and small wine producers transmitting our culture through wine, and my commitment will be that of following the path of my predecessors aiming to consolidate the reputation of this committee whose great credit is to narrate the beautiful and the good of our country through wine”: words by Chiara Lungarotti, guiding with Teresa Severini historical family wineries Lungarotti in Umbria, following Giorgio and Maria Grazia Lungarotti – pioneers of the spread of wine culture in Italy, with the foundation, dating back to 50 years ago, of the first Wine Museum in Torgiano, one of the most important and richest in the world today – new president of The Grandi Cru d’italia Committee, of which she indicates the mission.

Chiara Lungarotti receives the baton from Valentina Argiolas who leaves at the end of two mandates of precious work for the committee, while Paolo Panerai, promoter member, holds the charge of executive vice president. The Grandi Cru d’Italia Committee, arisen to promote the highest-quality Italian wines representing the best of the Italian tradition, continues its commitment to spreading the uniqueness of Italian territories, valorizing the passion and the work of almost 90 excellent wine producers who make it, and of past presidents who guided it, from Piero Antinori to Vittorio Frescobaldi, from Carlo Guerrieri Gonzaga to Lucio Tasca d’Almerita.

