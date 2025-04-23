“Sauvignon Selection” 2025: Italy on the podium after France and Austria (with 33 medals)

Sauvignon Blanc Riserva 2021 by Nicolussi-Leck (also elected “Rivelazione Italia” - “Reveal Italy”), and Sauvignon Blanc 2024 by Borin Vini e Vigne: here Italian “Gran Medaglie d’Oro” - “Great Golden Medals” of “Sauvignon Selection by Cmb - Concours Mondial de Bruxelles” 2025, edition No. 16 of the prestigious contest dedicated exclusively to Sauvignon wines, created in Bordeaux in 2010, and, which, every year, changes destination aiming to spotlight on various wine regions, on scene, in the last days, in Burgas, in Bulgaria. With over 1,000 samples coming from 26 countries, and evaluated by 60 international tasters, Italy – third country in terms of participation with 105 concurring wines – won 33 medals, and got on the podium together with France and Austria: most awards went to Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and to Trentino-Alto Adige, respectively 15 and 13 medals. Well also for France, which, despite the difficulties met this year with the extirpation of vineyards, showed, still another time, its savoir-faire in relation to Sauvignon Blanc awarding the highest number of medals: even 105. And, also Austria, precisely the Land of Styria, confirmed its ambitions and progresses in terms of quality with 45% of Austrian wines, which, in this edition, were awarded: overall, the country received 95 medals, including 5 “Gran Medaglie d’Oro” - “Great Golden Medals”, 40 “Medaglie d’Oro” - “Golden Medals”, and 50 “Medaglie d’Argento” - “Silver Medals”. The performance of New Zealand was great, which, in terms of Sauvignon Blanc, enjoys a great reputation, and which awarded 21 medals out of 34 subscribed wines, while “Reveal Italy” was Chile with 7 medals, including 2 “Gran Medaglie d’Oro” - “Great Golden Medals” to wines, both by company MontGras - Day One Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2024, and L’Aura Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2024, also elected “Rivelazione Internazionale” - “International Reveal” of the contest – in addition to 4 “Medaglie d’Oro” - “Golden Medals”, and a “Medaglia d’Argento” - “Silver Medal”. In the end, historical result for Bulgaria, hosting country of the event which got 20 medals (3 “Golden” e 17 “Silver”), but also Romania made great strides with 8 medals of which one “Gran Medaglia d’Oro” - “Great Golden Medal”.

Copyright © 2000/2025