China, 30% of wine is sold on the web, but Italy is absent from the top lists of e-commerce sites

In China, 30% and more of wine sales go through e-commerce. This is an aspect that the pandemic has made even more solid and important in a market that is also increasingly important for the wine business, indicated by many, at least in the pre-Covid era, as the next first wine consumer from around the world. That Italy must catch up with Australia, France and Chile, which dominate in wine exports, is another fact, confirmed by the absolute numbers (just over 16 million euros of wine exported between January and March 2020, 133 in total in 2019, Istat data), there is also the total absence of brands and territories of Italy among the top positions for presence among the references of the 50 top retailers of China on the web analyzed by the specialized company MiBD, looking only at red wines, which are the vast majority of wine consumption in the country.

Well, if giants like Penfolds, Concha y Toro, Wolf Basse, Casella and Domaines Baron de Rothschild stand out among the brands, in front of names like Jacob’s Creek, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Beychevelle, Chateau Cantemerle, Chateau D'aussieres, Bodegas Torres, Chateau Latour, Chateau Haut-Brion, Great Wall and Los Vascos, all present in at least 40% of the catalogs, to arouse even more attention to an Italian eye is the total absence of the Belpaese from the top 15 even among the names and territories of origin, with Chile at the top with the Central Valley, then Bordeaux and Australia with South Australia, and again with Medoc, Vin de France, Bordeaux Superieur, California, Pay d’Oc Igp (again from France), Mendoza, Rioja, Colchagua Valley, Maipo Valley Haut-Medoc, Barossa Valley and Languedoc.

A ranking to be taken, like all of them, for what it is worth, but one that makes us reflect on how much more we need to do to increase the popularity of Italian wine and its territories in the Chinese market, despite the great efforts made by companies, fairs and institutions in recent years.

