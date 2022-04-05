Collemassari Wine Estates has increased its vineyard and purchased 5 hectares for Grattamacco

The leading and most prestigious wine groups in Italy are continuing to grow and invest in land. Claudio Tipa’s Collemassari Wine Estates, for instance, brings together some of the most prestigious wine companies in Tuscany. These include the leader, Collemassari, in Montecucco, (1210 hectares, of which 120 are vineyards), Poggio di Sotto (20 hectares of vineyards) and San Giorgio (26 hectares of vineyards) in the land of Brunello di Montalcino, as well as Grattamacco, one of Bolgheri’s reference and historical wineries (29 hectares of vineyards). Claudio Tipa has acquired another 5 hectares, specifically for Grattamacco, two hectares have been recently planted with vines, and the others will be planted in the near future. The future will see the producer, nominated “Winemaker of the Year” in 2020 by the “Corriere della Sera” guide signed by Luciano Ferraro and Luca Gardini, “The 100 best wines and winemakers in Italy”, in a new role in the company, but still in the wine world.

“I simply became president, my commitments will still be the same. Let’s say that, in this way, I will have more time to enjoy our wines and those of many other producers”, Claudio Tipa joked to WineNews, and added, “we are not setting limits to divine providence for my future, for other projects and so on. But, of course, I am not thinking about of leaving the wine world…”. Claudio Tipa confirmed Giuseppe di Gioia arrived in September 2021 to lead the group as CEO. He has had experience in companies such as Zonin1821 and Bertani (today, Angelini Wines & Estates, ed.). “He is a trained professional who knows the sector well. We will work alongside him for a while longer to pass on our philosophy, but, he has already acquired our habits and customs, and we are looking to the future together”.

