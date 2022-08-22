“Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022”, Italian wine stars in Uk

Italian wine has resumed running on the market of Great Britain, one of the most important for Italian wine, which, in the first 5 months of 2022, as reported by Istat data, analyzed in recent days by WineNews, marked a growth of 27.2% compared to 2021, to 294 million euros. A strategic market that, after Brexit, has become a Non-EU country (and, therefore, a possible target of the CMO Wine Promotion projects), where one of the most eagerly awaited events by British wine lovers, namely the “Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022”, will be back on November 5 at “The Landmark London”, signed by the Uk magazine “Decanter”, the most followed and authoritative voice of wine across the Channel. And, as always, there will be no shortage of top names in Italian wine.

In the space dedicated to the “Grand Tasting”, in fact, Italy will be represented by wineries that are icons of their respective territories, such as Beni di Batasiolo, Fontanafredda, Gaja, Marchesi di Barolo and Pio Cesare from Langhe, Castello Banfi from Montalcino, Antinori, Frescobaldi, Petrolo and Molino di Grace and Felsina from Tuscany, Donnafugata and Tasca d’Almerita from Sicily, Feudi di San Gregorio from Irpinia, Masottina and Villa Sandi from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg territory, and Nino Negri (of Giv - Gruppo Italiano Vini) from Valtellina, Elena Walch from Alto Adige, and San Leonardo of the Guerrieri Gonzaga family from Trentino.

In the “Cellar Collection Room”, on the other hand, where 20 wineries from around the world are selected through three vintages of their flagship wine chosen within the “time span” of a decade to tell their evolution, for Italy, three icons of Tuscany have been selected, such as Lamole di Lamole from Chianti Classico, owned by the Santa Margherita group; Tua Rita, from Suvereto, famous for its Redigaffi; and Frescobaldi’s Tenuta Luce, in Montalcino; and again, from Veneto, one of the most famous names of Amarone della Valpolicella, such as Tedeschi.

But wine Italy is also present among the Masterclasses, dedicated to Charles Heidsieck champagne (owned by the French Epi group, which in Italy owns Biondi Santi’s Tenuta Greppo, the birthplace of Brunello di Montalcino, and the recently acquired Chianti Classico label Isole e Olena), to Le Dôme, the Saint-Émilion winery owned by Jonathan Maltus, and to Sassicaia, the iconic wine of Bolgheri (with Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta who will lead a grand vertical with 1999, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 vintages of Tenuta San Guido’s great wine).

