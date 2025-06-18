“Decanter World Wine Awards” 2025, Italy on the podium, behind France

With a value of over €851 million in 2024 (and €168.2 million in the first three months of 2025, according to Istat data), the United Kingdom is one of the most important markets for Italian wine. The country has one of its most popular and authoritative wine publications in Decanter, which confirms Italy’s position at the top of the world wine quality rankings, as evidenced by the verdict of the “Decanter World Wine Awards” 2025, one of the most important wine competitions, now in its 22nd edition, which saw wines from 57 countries competing, evaluated by over 248 international experts, “including 22 Master Sommeliers and 72 Masters of Wine, the highest number in the history of the competition”, explains the British magazine. And while France leads the way with 14 “Best in Show”, 33 Platinum medals and 140 Gold medals, Italy follows closely in second place, having “strengthened its position with 138 top-level medals (compared to 107 in 2024), including six “Best in Show” awards and 30 Platinum medals, highlighting its depth in both traditional and innovative styles”.

According to Decanter, the best Italian wines were produced by Tenuta Meraviglia, part of the Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards (Abfv) group Italia, a Bolgheri gem located in the former Cava di Cariola, with its Bolgheri Superiore Maestro Di Cava 2020; Cantina di Terlano, one of South Tyrol’s leading wineries, with its Lunare Gewürztraminer 2023; two small gems from Langa, Diego Morra, with its Barolo del Comune di Verduno 2021, and Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, with Barolo Cannubi Riserva 2019, and Donnachiara, one of Campania’s best wineries, with Taurasi 2021, closing the sextet with a great classic such as Passito di Pantelleria Ben Ryé 2023 from the Sicilian brand Donnafugata.

There were 30 platinum medals, including a trio from the historic Siddùra winery in Sardinia, and 27 others from wineries such as Zaccagnini in Abruzzo, Donnachiara in Campania, Muzic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Cantine Belisario from Marche, Berlucchi and Freccianera from Franciacorta in Lombardy, Monchiero, Broccardo, Palladino, Casa E. Di Mirafiore (part of the Fontanafredda group owned by the Farinetti family) and Tenuta Il Cascinone from Piedmont, Elena Casadei, again from Sardinia, Terlano, Cantina Kurtatsch and Pfannenstielhof from South Tyrol, and again, from Tuscany, Tenuta di Frassineto, Terre del Marchesato, Torre a Cona, Castello del Trebbio, Tenuta Valdipiatta, Mastrojanni, Capanna, and Castello di Meleto, while Umbria is represented by “Carapace”, or rather Tenuta Castelbuono from the Lunelli Group, and Veneto by Ruggeri, La Collina dei Ciliegi, and Cantina Sabatini. There were 102 gold medals (see the complete list here), awarded to Terlano, with four gold medals, Banfi, Cantina Valle Isarco, Andriano, Freccianera, Frescobaldi, Montelvini, and Scarpa, with two awards each, and other names such as Carpineto, Zymè, Tornatore, Dievole, Abbazia di Novacella, Bellavista (Terra Moretti Group), Les Crêtes, Tramin, Le Manzane, Fontanafredda, I Sodi, Giuseppe Sedilesu, Mazzei, Feudo Arancio (Mezzacorona Group), Kettmeir (Herita Marzotto Wine Estates Group) and Velenosi, among others.

Focus - The 6 Italian “Best in Show” wines at the “Decanter World Wine Awards” 2025

Tenuta Meraviglia - Maestro di Cava Bolgheri Superiore 2020

Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno - Barolo Cannubi Riserva 2019

Diego Morra - Barolo del Comune di Verduno 2021

Cantina Terlano - Lunare Gewürztraminer Alto Adige 2023

Donnafugata - Ben Ryé Passito di Pantelleria 2023

Donnachiara - Taurasi 2021

Focus - Italy’s 30 “Platinum” wines at the “Decanter World Wine Awards” 2025

Zaccagnini - Tralcetto Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva 2020

Donnachiara - Taurasi Riserva 2020

Muzic - Valeris Friulano Collio 2023

Cantine Belisario - Cambrugiano Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva 2021

Freccianera - Casa delle Colonne Riserva Zero Dosage Franciacorta 2015

Berlucchi - Belrucchi ’61 Brut Nature Franciacorta 2018

Monchiero - Nebbiolo Langhe 2023

Broccardo - Bricco San Pietro Barolo 2021

Palladino Barolo del Comune di Serralunga D’alba 2021

Casa E. di Mirafiore - Lazzarito Barolo 2021

Tenuta Il Cascinone - Avamposti Altrove Nebbiolo Monferrato 2022

Siddùra - Maìa Vermentino di Gallura Superiore 2023

Siddùra - Èrema Cannonau di Sardegna 2023

Siddùra - Nùali Moscato Moscato di Sardegna 2022

Elena Casadei - Le Anfore Cannonau di Sardegna 2022

Cantina Terlano - Nova Domus Terlaner Alto Adige Terlano Riserva 2022

Cantina Kurtatsch - Freienfeld Chardonnay Alto Adige Riserva 2022

Pfannenstielhof - Der Pfannenstiel Classico Santa Maddalena 2019

Tenuta di Frassineto - Le Fattorie Cabernet Franc Toscana 2023

Terre del Marchesato - Maurizio Fuselli Toscana 2022

Torre a Cona - Fonti e Lecceta Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice 2016

Castello del Trebbio - Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae Chianti Rùfina Riserva 2020

Tenuta Valdipiatta - Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2021

Mastrojanni - Vigna Schiena d’Asino Brunello di Montalcino 2019

Capanna - Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Castello di Meleto - Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2020

Tenute Lunelli-Castelbuono - Sagrantino di Montefalco Carapace Biologico 2019

La Collina dei Ciliegi - Amarone della Valpolicella 2020

Ruggeri - Brut Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze 2023

Cantina Sabaini - Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva 2015

