“Decanter World Wine Awards”, a triumph of Italian diversity, and of “His Majesty” the Barolo

8 “Best in Show” out of 50 awarded, 37 platinum medals out of 178, including the hat-trick of Cantina di Terlano in Alto Adige and the double medal of Fontanafredda, in the Langhe, and Piedmont, as the Region most awarded with 12, of which 10 Barolo, 83 gold medals out of 537: these are the highlights of the rich booty brought home from Italy to the “Decanter World Wine Awards”, the magazine of reference on the Uk market, “Decanter”, which saw 16. 518 wines judged by the palates of 116 world experts, including 37 Master of Wine and 9 Master Sommeliers. Awards that recognize even more that the real strength of the Belpaese is the great and excellent diversity expressed in the glass, as explained by the “Regional Chair for Southern Italy”, the wine writer Anthony Rose: “when you look at Italy as a whole, it is extraordinary: it is actually the most diversified wine country in the world, even more than France, and this gives you the opportunity to look at a surprising range of different styles”. Nevertheless, in the great chorus of Italian wine excellence, some soloists stand out, such as the already mentioned Barolo, which is not only the Italian wine that collects more platinum medals, but also the only one with two “Best in Show”, the Barolo Aculei 2016 from La Bioca, and the Barolo 2016 from L’ Astemia Pentita. Among the absolute best, other great classics, such as the Barbaresco Spezie Riserva 2010 by Vite Colte, again from Piedmont, the Brunello di Montalcino 2015 by the historic Argiano, from Tuscany, two different expressions of South Tyrol, such as the Aristos Kerner 2018 by Cantina Valle Isarco and the Lagrein Maturum Riserva 2017 by K. Martini & Sohn, but also the Sagrantino di Montefalco 2016 by Moretti Omero, and the Etna Bianco Superiore Contrada Villagrande 2017 by Baron di Villagrande, wine testimonies of an Italy of wine increasingly able to assert itself in the world with its indigenous grape varieties and its most diverse territories.

Among the golds, many famous names of Italian wine, from Batasiolo to Borgogno and Santa Barbara, unique with 2 golds, from Terre del Barolo to Bortolomiol, from Campo alla Sughera to Fasoli Gino, from Lunae Bosoni to Marchesi di Barolo, from Poggio al Tesoro to Barone Ricasoli, from Tiefenbrunner to Zyme, from Sordo to Velenosi, from La Fuga to Zonin, just to name a few.

Focus - The 37 Italian Platinum medals at the Decanter Wine Awards 2020

Piedmont 12

Barolo Proprietà in Fontanafredda 2016 Fontanafredda

Barolo Vigna La Rosa 2016 Fontanafredda

Barolo Parussi 2016 Chionetti

Barolo Cannubi 2016 L’Astemia Pentita

Barolo Margheria Serralunga d’Alba 2016 Massolino

Barolo Trésüri 2016 Mauro Sebaste

Barolo 2016 Negretti Mirau

Barolo Cannubi 2016 Poderi Luigi Einaudi

Barolo Essenze 2015 Vite Colte

Barolo Patres 2016 San Silvestro

Langhe La Serra 2016 Reverdito Michele

Ghemme Riserva 2012 Torraccia del Piantavigna

Tuscany 9

Bolgheri Superiore San Martino 2016 Azienda Agricola Cipriana

Brunello di Montalcino Vigna del Suolo 2015 Argiano

Brunello di Montalcino 2015 Giodo

Chianti Classico Riserva 2016 Villa Cerna (Famiglia Cecchi)

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2017 Mazzei Castello Fonterutoli

Costa Toscana Cabernet Franc Igt 2016 Colline di Sopra

Guardiavigna Toscana Igt 2016 Podere Forte

Pietraforte Toscana Cabernet Sauvignon Igt 2014 Tenuta Carobbio

Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice Riserva 2012 Fattoria La Vialla

Trentino Alto Adige 7

Primo Grande Cuvée Alto Adige Terlano 2017 Cantina Terlan

Quarz Alto Adige Terlano Sauvignon 2018 Cantina Terlan

Rarity Alto Adige Terlano Pinot bianco 2007 Cantina Terlan

Vino Santo Trentino 2004 Cantina Toblino

Freienfeld Riserva Chardonnay Alto Adige 2017 Cantina Kurtatsch

Aristos Sylvaner Alto Adige Valle Isarco 2018 Cantina Valle Isarco

Tiefenbrunner Toren Alto Adige Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Lombardy 2

Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2013 Corte Aura

Valtellina Superiore Riserva 2015 Mamete Prevostini

Veneto 2

Amarone della Valpolicella 2015 Roncolato

Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016 Vivaldi

Abruzzo

Iskra Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva 2016 Marina Cvetić

Latium

Ceres Anesidora Lazio Rosso Igt 2016 Ômina Romana

Campania

Taurasi Starse 2014 Cantine Fratelli Addimanda

Sicily

Passito di Pantelleria Ben Ryé 2017 Donnafugata

Sardinia

Isola dei Nuraghi Igt Serranu 2016 Cantina Tani

