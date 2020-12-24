Dom Pérignon Rosé Gold is the most expensive wine in the world, Amarone Quintarelli of Italy

Among the many rankings of the world of wine, the one of the most expensive wines of the world, according to the average online prices of the bottles physically on sale, put in line by Wine-Searcher, is undoubtedly one of the most expected ones, but also the one which, from one year to the other, reveals the least number of variations. First of all, the first confirmation is the absence of Italian labels. The first novelty, however, is at the top, where is Dom Pérignon Rosé Gold, the most expensive Champagne on the market according to “The most expensive wines of the world”, which costs an average of 56,978 dollars. Completing the podium is a duo from Burgundy: Domaine Leroy Musigny ($23,049) and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti ($20,184).

Going down the Top 10, there is Henri Jayer’s Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux ($15,548) at position no. 4, then Egon Muller’s Scharzhofberger Trockenbeerenauslese ($15,180), an icon of Mosel Riesling, at no. 5 and Domaine Georges & Christophe’s Roumier Musigny ($14,037) at position no. 6. Then, Domaine Leflaive’s Montrachet ($10,764) at no. 7, Domaine Leroy’s Chambertin ($9,200) at no. 8, W & J Graham’s Tawny Port “Ne Oublie” ($8,696) at no. 9 and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti’s Montrachet ($8,213) at no. 10.

Restricting the field to Italian wines only, instead, at position no. 1 there is Giuseppe Quintarelli’s Amarone, at 1,068 euros per bottle, followed by the king of this year’s secondary market of fine wines, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino, at 1,030 euros per bottle and ... by a grappa: Nonino’s Acquavite d’Uva “Collezione Nonino”, at 811 euros per bottle. At position no. 4 there is Barbaresco Crichet Pajet by Roagna (722 euros), at position no. 5 Barolo Riserva by Bartolo Mascarello (716 euros), at position no. 6 Masseto (710 euros), at position no. 7 Brunello di Montalcino Riserva by Case Basse - Soldera (687 euros), at position no. 8 Refosco Colli Orientali di Montalcino Riserva by Case Basse - Soldera (687 euros), at position no. 7. 8 is Refosco Colli Orientali del Friuli “Calvari” by Miani (578 euros), at position no. 9 is Barolo Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto by Bruno Giacosa (539 euros), and at position no. 10 there is Barolo Monprivato Ca d'Morissio by Giuseppe Mascarello e Figlio (527 euros).

Copyright © 2000/2020