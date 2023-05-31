Donnafugata (4), Ferrari (12) and Ceretto (25) among the most “instagrammed” wineries in the world

The most “instagrammed” vineyards in the world are those of Boschendal, one of the oldest wineries in South Africa, founded in 1685 between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch: the hashtag #boschendal, as told by the analysis by the international travel agency CV Villas - which examined hundreds of thousands of posts and dozens of tags associated with hundreds of wineries around the world - is associated with as many as 95,500 posts. In the second place, we find Penfolds Magill Estate, in Adelaide (Australia), with 94,761 hashtags, followed, on the third step of the podium, by Castello di Amorosa, made in Tuscan style, but situated in the heart of Napa Valley, with 88,784 associated hashtags on Instagram, which certifies the great popularity of the iconic cellars of the New World, where wine tourism very often guarantees an enormous variety of experiences: from cellar tours to tastings, from catering to weddings among the rows.

At position no. 4, however, we find one of the most beautiful companies in Sicily and Italy, Donnafugata, with the historic cellars of Marsala, mentioned in 65,445 posts on Instagram. For Italy, we should mention also Ferrari, a symbol of the classic method sparkling wine of Trentodoc, owned by the Lunelli family, at position n. 12, with 33,568 posts; and Ceretto, among the reference producers of the Langhe and Barolo, at position no. 25 with its legendary “Acino”, in the Monsordo estate, the company’s headquarters: a suspended bubble over the rows that overlooks and embraces the Langa’s landscape, to which 18,036 hashtags are dedicated.

At position no. 5, Catena Zapata, Argentina, with 62,763 posts, followed at no. 6 by the Champagne brand Billecart-Salmon, which has 58,093 hashtags. Following that at position no. 8 there is Domaine Carneros, a point of reference for California’s classic method sparkling wine, founded by Taittinger in 1987, to which 45,478 posts on Instagram are dedicated, a few more than the 44,811 of Marques de Riscal, in Rioja, which has in the hotel its greatest attraction: the villa, signed by the archistar Frank Gehry and inaugurated in 2006, has quickly become an icon of the 21st century. To close the top ten, the exclusive Chateau Margaux, is among the symbols of Bordeaux (44,427 posts) and the Provençal Château La Coste (41,648 posts).

Focus - La classifica delle aziende del vino più “instagrammed”

1. Boschendal, 95.501 hashtag Instagram

2. Penfolds Magill Estate, 94.761 hashtag Instagram

3. Castello di Amorosa, 88.784 hashtag Instagram

4. Donnafugata, 65.445 hashtag Instagram

5. Catena Zapata, 62.763 hashtag Instagram

6. Champagne Billecart-Salmon, 58.093 hashtag Instagram

7. Domaine Carneros, 45.478 hashtag Instagram

8. Marques de Riscal, 44.811 hashtag Instagram

9. Chateau Margaux, 44.427 hashtag Instagram

10. Château La Coste, 41.648 hashtag Instagram

11. Wilson Creek Winery, 37.544 hashtag Instagram

12. Ferrari Trento, 33.568 hashtag Instagram

13. Chateau Mouton Rothschild, 23.892 hashtag Instagram

14. Chateau Montelena, 23.774 hashtag Instagram

15. El Enemigo Wines, 23.399 hashtag Instagram

16. Wölffer Estate, 22.905 hashtag Instagram

17. Château d’Yquem, 22.330 hashtag Instagram

18. Nyetimber, 22.009 hashtag Instagram

19. Tokara Winery, 19.105 hashtag Instagram

20. Waterkloof, 18.958 hashtag Instagram

21. Mission Hill Winery, 18.681 hashtag Instagram

22. Familia Torres, 18.680 hashtag Instagram

23. Niepoort Winery, 18.630 hashtag Instagram

24. Chateau Haut Brion, 18.239 hashtag Instagram

25. Ceretto, 18.036 hashtag Instagram

26. Champagne Taittinger, 17.719 hashtag Instagram

27. Seppeltsfield Barossa, 15.770 hashtag Instagram

28. Craggy Range, 15.427 hashtag Instagram

29. Robert Mondavi Winery, 14.779 hashtag Instagram

30. Spier Wine Farm, 14.688 hashtag Instagram

Copyright © 2000/2023