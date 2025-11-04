EU “Wine Package”: tomorrow in Agriculture Commission of EU Parliament amendments are voted

From the French proposal to include measures such as the support for distillation or vineyard extirpation among those eligible for funding under the Wine Cmo framework (a topic on which Italian position differs, with the main institutional voices of the country favoring that these measures would be financed with national resources, according to rumors, while just a few weeks ago Germany put forward a proposal for a “pan-European” extirpation plan), to the extension of maximum co-financing rates for measures such as promotion and investments, and the lengthening of the maximum duration of promotion programs in Third Countries: according to WineNews, there are many substantial amendments to the “Wine Package” which will be discussed and voted on tomorrow, November 5th, in Strasbourg by the Agriculture Committee of the EU Parliament, ahead of the final plenary vote at the end of September, on a measure whose contours have already been well defined and agreed upon since June 2025, aimed at giving breathing space to a sector which is fundamental for the economy and identity of many European countries, but which, as we have long reported, is experiencing a complex phase of deep changes.

