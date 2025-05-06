Expo 2025 Osaka: art, beauty and Prosecco DOC in the glasses, at the Holy See Pavilion

The beauty of art coupled with the beauty of the Italian agri-food heritage. Prosecco DOC, an icon of Made in Italy wine, exported all over the world, will be the Official Sparkling Wine in the Holy See Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan (April 13 - October 13, 2025). Prosecco DOC bubbles will toast all the events in an International context of exceptional prestige. Guests at the Holy See Pavilion, located in the Italian Pavilion, will enjoy tasting Prosecco DOC, a symbol of Made in Italy, confirming the deep bond between Italy and the art of beauty, a central theme at Expo 2025. Italian art will have a place of honor with the extraordinary exhibition of the masterpiece,“ The Deposition of Christ”, painted by Caravaggio between 1602 and 1604, preserved in the Vatican Museums.

Monsignor Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for Fundamental Questions of Evangelization in the World, and Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC signed the agreement. The core theme of the Holy See Pavilion, “Beauty Brings Hope,” resonates deeply with the mission of the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC, as they share the intention to instill hope through the excellence of quality wine and art. The Holy See Pavilion offers exhibitions, art installations and unique perspectives to reflect on how beauty acts as a catalyst for hope, uniting people on the path to a shared future of renewal in spirituality.

“The Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC is honored to be part of such a monumental event, not only because we are bringing our excellent product to the world, but also to support a highly valuable cultural cause”, Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC commented, “we are especially proud to have had the opportunity to exhibit, for the first time in Japan, Caravaggio’s masterpiece, “The Deposition of Christ”, which testifies to the mastery and depth of Italian art. This is an extraordinary opportunity to share a fundamental part of our cultural history with the Japanese and International public. Japan is a reputable partner and a mindful market, demanding the highest quality, and offering interesting growth potential for Prosecco DOC. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to consolidate our position in Asia”, Guidolin concluded. The exceptional presence of a masterpiece of such magnitude testifies to the importance of the event, and the alliance between culture, art and tradition that the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC and the Holy See are promoting, help to spread a message of beauty, hope and connection among the cultures of the world. As Monsignor Rino Fisichella emphasized, “beauty is a source of universal inspiration that unites people, nurturing love and action”.

