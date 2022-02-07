Federvini: “Nutriscore on wine is an affront to consumer intelligence and to a way of life”

“It is a real affront to the intelligence of consumers, first and foremost, as well as a slap in the face for a sector that for centuries has represented not only economic wealth but above all a model of life and civilization. Labeling a food or drink in red, or even black, as in our case, means pillorying and criminalizing a product without associating it with the way or occasion it is consumed”, These are very harsh words from Micaela Pallini, head of Federvini, commenting on the proposal arrived from France by Serge Hercberg, creator of the “Nutriscore system”, to “brand” all alcoholic drinks with a black “F”, which has provoked reactions from Italian politics and agricultural organizations.

“We have learned with astonishment and dismay of the attempt to apply in the worst possible way a discriminatory, penalizing and fundamentally wrong system such as Nutriscore also to alcoholic beverages”, said Pallini, pointing out that “the Nustriscore system, which has aroused so much controversy in Europe and especially in Italy, is based on traffic light labeling, in which each food product is classified and judged with a letter and a color. Up to now, five letters have appeared, from A (the best, according to the system) to E (in a red field, signifying the dangerousness of the product judged). Today, the inventors of the “Nustriscore system” want to add the letter “F” and, just to underline its negative conception, they color it black”.

“This hostile approach to the world of wine”, adds Albiera Antinori, president of Federvini’s Wine Group and head of Marchesi Antinori, one of the most important and historic wine producers in Italy and the world, “is the umpteenth expression of a truly senseless and irresponsible crusade against a fundamental sector of our country, made up of agricultural products, quality, uniqueness and designations of origin, and it leaves us truly perplexed and concerned. We hope that the representatives of our institutions will defend us strongly and clearly”.

The Nutriscore affair is just the latest stage in a real offensive in full swing: “First the cancer plan, then the WHO document on the fight against alcohol and finally this. It seems clear to me that there is an attempt at a concentric attack”, adds Pallini, “on those products and countries that have always been standard-bearers for a correct lifestyle, balanced diet, drinking culture and beauty associated with their territories. All on an approximate and crude scientific basis, which does not make the necessary distinctions. The next few months will be crucial: let us defend our sectors, our habits, our sociality, but above all, let us defend common sense”.

