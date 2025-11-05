Finance still invests in synergy of wine & food: “Compagnia del Gusto” arises

At this phase in history and economy, every sector is facing challenges including the wine & food industry, whose performance is influenced by many variables: from a sluggish economy to wars, including trade wars, from the rise of health-consciousness to a different approach to consumption, also shaped by demographic changes. Yet, high-quality Italian wine and food remain among the most loved and sought-after in the world, and if they already withstand current complexities better than other product categories, everyone agrees that excellence in the glass and on the plate still has a bright future ahead. As it has long been the case, many are mixing finance and business to invest in the sector, aiming to bring together diverse but synergistic and complementary food and wine companies and products. This is the aim of Compagnia del Gusto Holding, a project inspired by the Cosulich family, who “aims to become Italy leading platform for enhancing food & beverage excellence. The company seeks to aggregate top-quality businesses, support their growth, and guide them into international markets, combining financial strength, strategic vision, and a focus on sustainability”, explains a note, with the declared aim of reaching a turnover of around 200 million euros, “also thanks to direct presence in key foreign markets through commercial branches”. The project is articulated into three business units - Compagnia del Mare, Compagnia delle Vigne, and Compagnia dei Sapori - through which “the Holding creates industrial and commercial synergies, from integrated logistics to shared procurement, offering a single, reliable point of contact for national and international buyers. Central functions, managed by the Holding, act as levers of efficiency and value for each company in the group”. The initiative will not be “a traditional closed-end fund, but an evolved Club Deal, with a model that combines financial commitment, solidity, transparency, and multidisciplinary expertise”.

The idea is to create “a unique ecosystem where the finest expressions of agri-food coexist: from artisanal seafood specialties, symbols of maritime culinary tradition, to wines and premium terroirs, and regional products that preserve the variety and richness of Italy culinary heritage, and not only. The platform invests in three complementary sectors, generating vertical and cross-unit synergies and positioning itself as a “one-stop-shop” with a multichannel, cross-sector offering capable of multiplying consumption and business opportunities”. There is also a perspective of involving the experiential tourism sector.

“Excellence, responsibility, and collaboration” are the founding values of Compagnia del Gusto, established by Francesco Cosulich, a manager with over 30 years of experience in the wine and food industry, “including direct production of world-renowned brands such as Prosecco, Amarone della Valpolicella, and Brunello di Montalcino”, explains a note, and has been active for decades in finance, having led and managed, among other things, “investments exceeding 10 billion euros in private equity and debt strategies with Amp Capital and Aberdeen Standard”. Ceo is Ettore Nicoletto, a seasoned wine industry executive who previously held top positions at Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo (now Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, ed) and Angelini Wines & Estates. “With Compagnia del Gusto, we want to create a unique ecosystem which not only enhances food & beverage excellence but also becomes a structured growth platform for entrepreneurs, communities, and territories. Agri-food is already one of the country crown jewels, and globally, the food & beverage sector is expected to grow over the next five years with a Cagr of 6.8%. We believe in a model that combines social responsibility, sustainability, and innovation, capable of meeting the growing international demand for authentic, healthy, and high-quality products, bringing agri-food excellence to new milestones in international markets”, underlines Nicoletto. Compagnia del Gusto counts among its early partners “other highly respected professionals, including Carlo Trabattoni, Carlo Tamburi, Paolo Vanoni, Paolo Intermite, Gabriele Milani, and the young Federico Cosulich, leading figures in Italy industrial and managerial landscape”, underlines the note. Sergio Albarelli, already in the past, among other things ceo of Azimut Holding, has been appointed Chairman.

The development plan of Compagnia del Gusto, still explains the new entity, is based on a multi-year strategy of sustainable and international growth, focused on “aggregation and value creation”, with the goal of “acquiring majority stakes in companies with strong growth potential, prioritizing businesses that preserve excellence and authenticity but need expertise, capital, and vision to fully express their value”; “international expansion and presence in key markets” through the creation of direct distribution companies in North America and the UK; and “innovation and experiential tourism” with the “development of immersive experiences related to food and wine, taste tourism projects, training academies, and experiential spaces in their regions of origin”. There is also strong attention to impact and sustainability, as “all actions of Compagnia del Gusto are guided by an integrated Esg approach: reducing environmental impact, supporting local communities, promoting equality and work ethics. The goal is to generate economic growth that is also social, making sustainability not just a declared value but a concrete lever of competitiveness”.

Looking to wine,in particular, Compagnia delle Vigne “represents the group enological soul: a collection of wineries, brands, and territories which express the best of viticulture. The aim is to create a wine hub of excellence, capable of combining authenticity and modernity, respect for terroirs and technical innovation, enhancing denominations and regional identities. Compagnia delle Vigne also aims to serve as a tool for internationalization, guiding producers into foreign markets and consolidating the presence of premium Italian wine in high-value segments”.

