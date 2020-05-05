Fine Wine, Italy holds on, led by Brunello di Montalcino and Barolo. Liv-Ex data

The trend, in the collecting market, is always the same: Italy, which, holds, with its great excellences, from Barolo to Supertuscan, to Brunello di Montalcino, and gains market share France that, while remaining leader, continues to decline. This is confirmed by the data updated to April 30, 2020, of the Liv-Ex reference platform. If in the last week, among the 5 wines in the world that have moved more value there are Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2012 Biondi Santi and Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 Giacomo Conterno (behind only brands like Penfolds Grange with the 2015 vintage, Petrus, with the 1983 vintage, and Chateau Latour, with the 2010 vintage), overall, the Belpaese, represented 22% of the market in April (behind Bordeaux, with 41%).

A figure that means that, over a whole year, with a growth of 3.15% in the last 12 months, the Italy 100 - an index dedicated to the best labels of the Belpaese, formed by the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Supertuscans, namely Sassicaia, Masseto, Ornellaia and the “triptych” of the Antinori family, formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, and again by Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), from Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) by Gaja, and again the Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013 - is the only one growing together with Champagne 50 (+1,68%), although April, on the whole, saw the first negative sign of the year, with a drop of -0.8%, which brings the performance since the beginning of the year to negative ground, albeit a modest -0.2%.

Much better, however, than the drops between -2.6% and -4.6% of the indices dedicated to the great wines of Bordeaux and Burgundy, for example, and also the Liv-Ex 100, the platform’s benchmark index, which has lost -1.36% since the beginning of the year and 3.2% in the last 12 months (and which includes Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2014, the Barolo Villero 2013 by Brovia, the Sperss 2013 by Gaja, the Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, the Masseto 2014 and 2015, the Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, the Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, the Solaia 2015 and the Tignanello 2016 by Marchesi Antinori).

