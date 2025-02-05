Fine wines, after a negative 2024, the trend goes on in 2025. Only Italy is an exception

2025 of fine wines opened as it closed in 2024, i.e. with a minus sign, common trait, at this point, by several months, of all Liv-Ex indexes, the platform of reference of the secondary market of the great collection wines. With Italy 100, dedicated to Italian wines, which is the only one to show a timid attempt to invert the trend in positive, according to data analyzed by WineNews. And, in this way, after a data of the end of the year, which saw drops, in many cases close to -10%, the downward trend continues also in the first collection of data of January 2025. Liv-Ex 100, the index of reference with a -0.4% month by month, brings its reduction in a year’s time to -9.2% (for Italy, Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2014 and 2015 by Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2017 by Bruno Giacosa, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 by Biondi-Santi, Barbaresco 2019 by Gaia, Sassicaia 2018, 2019, and 2020 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2019, and Tignanello 2019, and 2020 by Antinori, Redigaffi 2020 by Tua Rita, Ornellaia 2020, and Masseto 2019, and 2020 by Frescobaldi group, are part of it). Liv-Ex 1000 does even worse, the greatest index in numerical terms, which, with a -0.9% in January 2025, sets the loss in the 12 months at -10.5%. And, if the drop of all French indexes continues (Bordeaux 500, Bordeaux Legends 40, Champagne 50, Burgundy 150, and Rhone 100) and not only, almost all with drops around -1% month by month, and around -10% in the 12 months, a small positive sign, the only one, with a +0.6% month by month (but, anyway, -5.6% in the 12 months), is registered by Italy 100, the index made up of Barolo di Bartolo Mascarello of all the vintages from 2010 to 2019, as well as of Barbaresco di Gaja, from Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno of vintages 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2015, of Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva by Bruno Giacosa 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017, and, still of all the vintages from 2011 to 2020 by Sassicaia, Solaia, Tignanello, Ornellaia, and Masseto, and by Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi.

