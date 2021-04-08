Fine wines, the market grows again in 2021. And Italy is running again, queen in 2020

The fine wines market continues to march at a fast pace, with the beginning of 2021 seeing various strategic areas for the world’s great wines getting closer to overcoming the Pandemic (already a reality in Asia, while in the USA and the UK the vaccination campaigns are running, with “only” Europe, on the other hand, lagging behind). A witness to this is the “quarterly” of Liv-Ex, the benchmark of the secondary market of the great wines of the world. From the beginning of the year to the end of March 2021, the Liv-Ex Fine Wine 100, the reference index of the platform (which, for Italy, now includes 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, the 2015 and 2016 of Tignanello and 2015 of Antinori’s Solaia, the 2013 and 2015 vintages of Ornellaia and the 2014 and 2015 vintages of Masseto of the Frescobaldi family, the 2010 Barolo Monfortino Riserva of Giacomo Conterno, the 2013 Sperss of Gaja, the 2013 Barolo Villero of Brovia and the 2014 Barolo of Bartolo Mascarello).

Also growing is the Liv-Ex 1000, the largest of all, which is +2.4%, and which includes the Italy 100, the “superstar” of 2020 (+6.6% on 2019), which after a slight drop at the beginning of the year, is back firmly in positive territory. In fact, the index dedicated to the labels of Italy has increased by +1,1%, made up of three wines of Gaja, Barbaresco (vintages from 2008 to 2017), Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2007 to 2017, except 2012), and Sperss (vintages from 2006 to 2016, except 2012), Barolo Monfortino Riserva of Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 2000 to 2006, excluding 2003, and again 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014), Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia, Solaia and Tignanello (all with vintages from 2008 to 2017), and the new entry IGT Toscana Sangiovese di Case Basse by Gianfranco Soldera, a Montalcino brand (with vintages from 2006 to 2015).

Numbers that confirm the growth of the market as a whole, and of Italy: as already reported by WineNews, in the first three months of 2021, the value of bottles traded on Liv-ex grew by +124.8% over the first three months of 2020, and the number of buyers jumped by 45%, with Italy coming to account for 17% of the value market share, up from 15.1% in 2020 and 8.8% in 2019.

Barolo, IGT Toscana, Brunello di Montalcino, Bolgheri and Barbaresco were the most traded appellations, while at the top among the labels that moved the most value, for Italy, was Tua Rita’s 2018 Redigaffi, followed by Tenuta San Guido’s 2018 Sassicaia and Giacomo Conterno’s 2014 Barolo Monfortino Riserva, king of auctions and among the most sought-after by collectors worldwide.

