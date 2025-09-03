Food and wine tourism travels by train. All aboard to discover truffles and wines from Langhe

Food and wine tourism is vital fuel for the Italian economy because it “stimulates” jobs, has a knock-on effect on the production chain, generates wealth, and positive feedback. The numbers also speak for themselves, given that in the first four months of 2025, the value of food and wine tourism rose to €9 billion, with food representing the largest item of holiday expenditure in Italy, as well as the main reason for choosing Italy as a holiday destination, with online searches for food-related destinations continuing to grow. And to discover these food and wine treasures, the offerings are becoming increasingly varied, seeking to provide an emotional experience that is a popular requirement for those who decide to pack their bags for a weekend of pure enjoyment. But that’s not all, because behind each product there are years of history and culture of a territory. The “taste of travel” can also be experienced in an original way by train, with Treni Turistici Italiani (Ferrovie dello Stato Group) offering a special “Espresso Langhe e Monferrato” in the fall, departing from Rome (on Friday evenings, October 10, 17, and 31) and arriving in Alba (with departure on Sunday evenings on October 12, 19, and November 2), the home of white truffles, but also of iconic wines, from Barolo to Barbaresco. A long journey with stops in Acqui Terme, Nizza Monferrato, and Asti (among the capitals of Italian sparkling wine production), all places characterized by breathtaking vineyards known throughout the world, which have contributed to transforming the local economy, where wine tourism is in fact a mainstay.

The train was designed for the 95th edition of the Alba International White Truffle Fair (October 11-December 9), which celebrates one of the most precious treasures of Italian and world gastronomy. It is also a spectacle to be enjoyed while gazing at the landscape outside the window, a prelude to the picturesque hills of Langhe, Roero, and Monferrato, home to unique culinary and wine excellences and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Onboard bar, restaurant car, sleeping car, and night service are just some of the comforts offered while waiting to reach Alba and its event which, thanks also to the “Truffle of the Year” award, welcomes leading figures from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and international politics. The tradition of the award dates back to 1929, when the “King of Truffles” and founder of the fair, Giacomo Morra, had the intuition to link the “jewel of the earth” to world-famous men and women. The white truffle of Alba is a symbol of a heritage of collective experiences involving Italian cuisine, hospitality, and lifestyle, a symbol of excellence on tables around the world.

And, remaining among the symbolic wine regions, for wine lovers and others, there is also the “Espresso Siena”, departing from Rome (September 27, October 4, November 1) and arriving in the city of the Palio, where the return journey is scheduled for the following day, crossing territories such as Versilia and Val d'Orcia (Tarquinia, Capalbio, Orbetello, Grosseto, Montepescali, Monte Antico, Buonconvento, and Monteroni d'Arbia are the stops, all in Tuscany), in elegant “Gran Confort” carriages with a view of “those lush vineyards that produce fine wines”, as stated on the Treni Turistici Italiani website, crossing the territories of Chianti Classico, Maremma, and “caressing” those of Brunello di Montalcino and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, among others.

