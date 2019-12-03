Franciacorta by Bellavista (and Enrico Bartolini’s dishes) for the premiere of the Teatro alla Scala

Dedicated to one of the most prestigious theatres in the world, it is the best expression of the Bellavista vintage and style, a great Cuvée whose grapes, mainly Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, are the best possible, the result of a radical selection of individual vineyards. From the label to the case, everything reflects the identity of the Theatre, with innovation and new visual paths: the first takes up the motifs of the textile decorations and the same decoration of the coat of arms of the Theatre and its decorations, with figures taken from the sketches of two of the most appreciated stage directors in the history of La Scala, Luigi Sapelli with the Masks of Ernani by Giuseppe Verdi and Umberto Brunelleschi with the Tourandot by Giacomo Puccini; the second juxtaposes the austerity of the façade of the building, built in 1788 by the architect Giuseppe Piermarini, with the liveliness of the decorative motif of the fabric. Here is the Bellavista Franciacorta Teatro alla Scala Vintage Brut 2014 signed by the brand symbol of Franciacorta, for the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, of which it is the official wine for over a decade, a pioneering example of encounter between wine and culture, protagonist as usual on December 7 for the eagerly awaited premiere with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, in the glasses of the dinner of the most important Italian cultural event of the year to accompany the dishes of Enrico Bartolini, the most starred chef in Italy.

“Every year it is a joy and a great emotion to take part in this project of high culture with a wine that represents the union between different worlds: that of winemaking, theater, music and history - explains Francesca Moretti, CEO of the Gruppo Vino Terra Moretti - being part of this context means feeling part of history and we draw inspiration from the creativity and talent that make the Teatro alla Scala unique in the world. Satisfaction and a privilege, but also a stimulus that spurs us on even more to always give our best, because the awareness of being the official wine of this Theatre is also a responsibility in the face of the world of global enology”.

It was 2004 when Bellavista raised the glasses of its Franciacorta for the first time to toast to the renewal of the theater, after the major renovation. Today, 15 years later, it continues to support and share with Scala the values of an all-Italian tradition. For each vintage a theatre season, for each premiere a new vintage. The 2019-2020 season, strongly focused on the Italian tradition and which will open with the opera of the great Italian composer directed by Riccardo Chailly, with the direction of Davide Livermore and the voices of Anna Netrebko, Francesco Meli and Luca Salsi, finds in Brut 2014 its wine of honor through a special tribute to the origins of the Theatre and to the symbols that represent its essence.

“Like every performance that takes place in the theater - continues Francesca Moretti - the Millesimato is always a unique wine and always different and the Brut 2014 represents all the know-how of Bellavista. There is the intensity of winter, the scents of white flowers of a fresh spring, and there is all the sun and the softness of summer light. There are years of work and, together with the pleasure of doing everything at its best, there is the feeling. Like at the Scala, where rather than being first in class, it is important to be great interpreters and therefore exceptional”.

It will begin with the toast, in the two intervals, with Alma Grande Cuvée Brut and continue with Alma Grande Cuvée Non Dosato as an aperitif and finally discover the Teatro Alla Scala Brut 2014. During the dinner will also be served Petra Toscana Rosso 2015 and Franciacorta Nectar Demi Sec paired with dishes by chef Bartolini, from Omaggio a Cavaradossi, a Risotto Gran Riserva Gallo with red turnips and gorgonzola sauce, to Tenerezza di Vitello with smoked sauce, turmeric and mushroom and potato millefoglie, to the dessert, the Albero di arance with chocolate ice cream at 3 fondant Amedei and zabaglione with rum.

