MOURNING

French wine says goodbye to one of its great protagonists: Georges Duboeuf has died

The creator of one of the largest wine cellars in France, he was considered the “Pope of Beaujolais”
Georges Duboeuf, the “Pope” of Beaujolais

The wine of France says goodbye to one of its great protagonists: Georges Duboeuf, the creator of one of France’s largest wineries and wine merchants, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, has died out. He is universally known as the “Pope of Beaujolais”, a French territory that has built much of its fame thanks to the “Beaujolais Nouveau”, whose success has become planetary, especially in Japan, thanks essentially to the intuitions of Duboeuf, a “visionary”, as Dominique Piron, at the head of InterBeaujolais, defined him, “a pillar of the territory, whose potential he had understood before others, making it known to the whole world, and contributing enormously to the creation of the Beaujolais Nouveau phenomenon”.

