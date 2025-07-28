From JLo to Riccardo Muti, from Nick Cave to Santana, Sassicaia wine-myth “special gift” for VIPs

A tailor-made “special gift” to share a piece of Tuscany’s wine heritage with world-renowned artists: from Jennifer Lopez to Riccardo Muti, from Nick Cave to Santana, the celebrities performing at the “Lucca Summer Festival 2025” have each received a prestigious magnum of Sassicaia 2002, a legendary wine produced by Tenuta San Guido and label, which has always been ambassador of Italian winemaking excellence worldwide. The gift was certainly appreciated by Jennifer Lopez - singer, actress, dancer, and above all, a global icon, who chose the Tuscan festival as the only Italian stop on her world tour - a great lover of Italy, she often spends her summer holidays on the Amalfi Coast, and is known for her passion for fine dining. She is also a beverage entrepreneur with her brand Delola, inspired by the Italian happy hour culture. Also Maestro Riccardo Muti, Italy’s most renowned and celebrated orchestra leader, within “Lucca Summer Festival 2025” conducted the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra - which was founded by himself, and is composed of 130 outstanding musicians aged between 18 and 30 -received the wooden case containing the Sassicaia magnum celebrating a special union between two pillars of made in Italy excellence. The same gift was presented to Australian musician Nick Cave, an artist who treats the stage as a sacred space, and who particularly appreciated the personalized bottle of Sassicaia. Likewise, the iconic guitarist Carlos Santana, a global music legend, after his performance, marked by his unmistakable Latin sound, received the special wooden case with the magnum by Tenuta San Guido.

