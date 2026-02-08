Gaja, Tenuta San Guido, Bruno Giacosa and Solaia (Antinori): the podium of “Top 100” by “Gentleman”

A sacred giant of the Langhe such as Barbaresco Sorì Tìldin 2022 by Gaja (with 488.5 points), the symbol of Bolgheri, Sassicaia 2022 by Tenuta San Guido (487), and yet another jewel from the Langhe, Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2020 by Bruno Giacosa (486), in third place, tied with one of the most famous “Supertuscans”, Solaia 2022 by Marchesi Antinori: this is the podium of the traditional ranking of the “100 Best Italian Red Wines of Italy”, according to Gentleman, the monthly magazine of the Milano Finanza group, which, as always, cross-referenced through a weighted average of scores, the ratings from the most important national guides of Italian wine (Vini d’Italia by Gambero Rosso, I Vini di Veronelli, Guida Essenziale ai Vini d’Italia by Daniele Cernilli, Vitae by the Italian Sommelier Association, and Bibenda by the Italian Sommelier Foundation). Completing the “Top 10”, there are more great Italian wines from estates symbolic of their territories: at No. 4, Bolgheri Superiore Dedicato a Walter 2021 by Poggio al Tesoro (483 points), the Bolgheri estate of Marilisa Allegrini, followed by one of Umbria most renowned wines, Torgiano Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2020 by Lungarotti (482.5), ahead of one of Trentino most celebrated standard-bearers, San Leonardo 2020 by Tenuta San Leonardo (482 points), tied with I Sodi di San Niccolò 2021, an IGT Toscana born in the heart of Chianti Classico at Castellare di Castellina winery, part of the Domini di Castellare group. Then, another Bolgheri legend, Masseto 2022 by Masseto (481.5 points), of the Frescobaldi group, ahead of a Lazio icon, Montiano 2022 by Famiglia Cotarella (481 points), tied with Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019 by Poggio di Sotto of the ColleMassari group. Just a bit further down, with 480 points, there is one of the labels which more than many others brought the Marche red wines into the spotlight: Rosso Piceno Superiore Roggio del Filare 2022 by Velenosi. Finally, closing out the first 10 position, there is Habemus Etichetta Bianca 2023 by San Giovenale, among the most famous names in Lazio.

