“Gambelli Award” 2026 for the best “under 40”enologist to Francesco Baldacci (Basilica Cafaggio)

Francesco Baldacci, born in Florence in 1992, graduated in Viticulture and Enology from the University of Florence in 2016 with a thesis on the by-products of red winemaking. He is currently the cellar manager (since 2019) at Basilica Cafaggio - one of the oldest wineries in the area, with the earliest records dating back to 1408, located in the famous “Conca d’Oro of Panzano in Chianti” - working alongside renowned professionals such as Giuseppe Caviola and Attilio Pagli, he is the winner of the 2026 “Gambelli Award”, the recognition for “under 40” enologist promoted by Aset Toscana, whose work best embodies the idea of wine carried forward by Giulio Gambelli, the Tuscan master of Sangiovese (whose birth anniversary No. 100 was celebrated in 2025, ed). The award ceremony took place in Montepulciano.

“With his professionalism and his ability to understand and interpret the Tuscan territory, Francesco Baldacci has best represented the spirit of the Gambelli Award among the many samples submitted to the jury. His career is tangible proof of how tradition and innovation can go hand in hand, giving new vitality to our heritage”, said Aset president Leonardo Tozzi, explaining the motivation for the award.

“It is an immense satisfaction to receive the prize dedicated to Master Gambelli. If today we talk about Tuscan wines as a benchmark, not only nationally but internationally, it is thanks to him - explains Francesco Baldacci - unfortunately, I never had the privilege of meeting him, but I have the opportunity to work with Attilio Pagli, one of his greatest students, with whom we are striving to achieve the highest identity and expression of Sangiovese in the Panzano in Chianti area. I would also like to thank the entire Basilica Cafaggio team, without whom this achievement would not have been possible”.

In addition to the plaque, the winner also receives a prize of 1,500 euros, made possible thanks to the support of the wineries with which Giulio Gambelli was historically associated as a friend and consultant: Bibbiano, Fattoria di Rodàno, Il Colle, Montevertine, and Poggio di Sotto. Partners of the award include the Chianti Classico Consortium, the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Consortium, the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium, and the Vernaccia di San Gimignano Consortium.

Focus - The roll of honour of the Gambelli Award

Fabrizio Torchio (2013)

Gianluca Colombo (2014)

Francesco Versio (2015)

Sebastian Nasello (2016)

Diego Bonato e Luca Faccenda (2017)

Luigi Sarno (2018)

Angela Fronti (2019)

Ivan Misuri (2020)

Alessandro Campatelli (2021)

Fabio Mecca (2022)

Andrea Scaccini (2023)

Ovidio Mugnaini (2024)

Marco Zito (2025)

Francesco Baldacci (2026)

