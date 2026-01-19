“Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino”, choral narration of one of the top regions of Italian wine

A widespread production network which, despite facing the current challenges of the wine market, remains resilient overall and looks to the future with confidence in the consistent quality and distinctiveness of its products, qualities recognized internationally, and it increasingly works as a unified system, speaking with one voice to better highlight the many unique features and, above all, the lesser-known denominations of a region: Piedmont. This region is a historical, cultural, and economic pillar of Italian wine and, with Barolo and Barbaresco, Roero and Barbera d’Asti, Alta Langa, Gavi, and Asti, among others, accounts for more than 14% of national exports (553 million euros in the first 6 months of 2025, according to Istat data). Piedmont will take center stage with “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino”, the first major event on the 2026 wine calendar, the edition No. 10 of the professional showcase, launched by the Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani Consortia and the Roero Consortium, now also supported by Piemonte Land of Wine. The event will feature not only the new vintages of Barolo, Barbaresco, and Roero but also all the other wines which embody the winemaking excellence of Piedmont hills. It will be held at the Ogr (Officine Grandi Riparazioni) in Turin on January 26th and 27th with over 500 wineries from all over the region, Langhe and Roero leading the way, but also from areas such as Tortonese, Ovadese, Chierese, and Canavese, showcasing how the event has become the “en primeur” appointment for all Piedmontese wine.

Which, as said, driven by the prestige of Barolo (a magical territory recently featured in several WineNews videos exploring its past, present, and future, including the unique perspective of the “Barolo Girls”) and not only, Piedmont arrives with a reputation on the rise. As highlighted by the Golden Vines Report 2025, based on surveys in 110 countries with input from over 830 professionals among importers, wine writers, Masters of Wine, sommeliers, distributors, restaurateurs, and not only, Piedmont is considered the most promising and attractive wine region worldwide for 2026, ahead of Champagne, Burgundy, and Tuscany. This trend is also confirmed by UK wine merchant Bibendum, which predicts strong interest in Piedmont white wines in 2026 (with Gambero Rosso “Vini d’Italia” 2026 guide naming Roero Arneis Incisa Riserva 2020 by Monchiero Carbone as “Bianco dell’Anno” - “White of the Year”, ed).

Without forgetting the many international awards with the many labels symbol of the awarded region, from “his majesty” Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2019 by Giacomo Conterno, ranked among the top 10 Italian wines of the year by “Decanter”, to Barbaresco 2021 by Produttori del Barbaresco, featured in the “Top 100” 2025 by “Wine Spectator” (alongside Barolo Cannubi 2021 by Damilano and Barolo 2021 by Matteo Ascheri), which also included Barbera d’Asti Le Orme 2023 by Michele Chiarlo in its “Top 10 Values” 2025 dedicated to wines with the best price-quality ratio, from “The Enthusiast 100” of “Wine Enthusiast” featuring also Barolo Albe 2021 by G.D. Vajra, Verduno Pelaverga 2023 by Diego Morra, and two Barolo Monvigliero 2021 crus by Vietti and Fratelli Alessandria to many top brands of “Liv-Ex Power 100” 2025 of the UK leading secondary market platform, Liv-Ex (from Gaja to Giacomo Conterno, from Comm. G.B. Burlotto to Produttori del Barbaresco, from Bruno Giacosa to Giuseppe Rinaldi, from Roagna to Vietti, to Bartolo Mascarello.

Among the highlights of “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino”, there will be the presentation of a 3D map of Barbaresco crus by wine cartographer Alessandro Masnaghetti (during a conference on Tuesday, January 27th, at 2 p.m.), marking another step in promoting the Additional Geographical Mentions - a concept pioneered in the Langhe of Barolo and Barbaresco since the early 1960s, with wineries such as Giacosa, Ratti, and Prunotto, following Luigi Veronelli advice to vinify grapes from top-quality vineyards separately. This approach led to official recognition of Barbaresco mentions in 2007 and Barolo in 2010, ed - helping elevate the region positioning and value in the premium segment.

The event will also review progress on the now nearly completed initiative to include the Extended Geographical Mention “Piemonte” on all denomination labels, an initiative launched by Piemonte Land at “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino”, and now adopted by almost all major Piedmontese wine consortia. The goal is to give Piedmont wines a unified voice for collective promotion and communication, inspired by successful international examples, and to support the growth “mainly of lesser-known denominations worldwide”, comments to Winenews, president Piemonte Land Francesco Monchiero. Who adds how Piedmont of wine get closer to its main meeting with a sentiment, among lights and shadows, which is positive overall. “Before Vinitaly 2025, when U.S. President Trump floated different tariff figures, we feared a major impact, with talk of possible losses around -20/-25% in the U.S. market and not only. Today, however, we are broadly in line with national export trends (-2.7% in the first 10 months of 2025 compared to 2024, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews). And, while a decline is never a reason to celebrate, given the context, a year ago we would have gladly signed up for this result. Then - adds President Monchiero - it is clear that some areas are holding up better, even growing, while others are struggling more, for many reasons. But working together and building a system, as we have been doing for some years now, is essential”. As demonstrated, as said, by the near-unanimous support from both the wine consortia of Piedmont and the Piedmont Region (with the Agriculture Department headed by Paolo Bongioanni) for the launch of the Extended Geographical Mention “Piemonte”. This denomination can now appear on labels alongside the great Piedmont wine denominations and is considered one of the most ambitious projects in recent years for promoting Piedmont wines. The idea behind the project is clear: to promote the major Piedmont denominations - from the Langhe to Monferrato, Asti, Roero, and Alto Piemonte - not only through their specific identities but also under a single “umbrella” Geographical Indication, namely “Piemonte”, capable of immediately conveying the overall value of a region which represents one of the absolute excellences of Italian wine”, explains Monchiero. Who adds: “Piedmont wine system is extraordinary for its quality, history, and diversity, but today more than ever we must present ourselves in a coordinated way. The “Piemonte” mention on the label is designed to complement, not replace, individual denominations, offering them a common platform for visibility and promotion”.

“The “Grandi Langhe” showcase - adds president Piemonte Land of Wine - arisen from the initiative of the Barolo, Barbaresco, and Roero Consortia and later expanded to all Piedmontese wine territories through collaboration with Piemonte Land, demonstrates how teamwork pays off in terms of visibility, critical mass, and communication power in terms of communication and promotion. Inspired by similar events like “Grands Jours de Bourgogne” (meeting which presents the entire wine production in the heart of Burgundy) - Monchiero notes - we learned that working as a team benefits everyone, from prestigious denominations to emerging ones, because in a single event we can showcase the full potential and the splendid variety and creativity of the Piedmont Wine System, which is increasingly more attractive and appealing in terms of quality, sustainability, and even landscape, environment, and tourism”.

The need for the “Piemonte” Geographical Indication is driven by the evolution of international markets, where competition is increasingly more intense, and the ability to stand out is crucial. “Often abroad, consumers and professionals recognize the region before the individual DOC or DOCG. Piemonte is already synonymous with great wines: structuring this perception and turning it into a true communication project means giving more strength to everyone”, emphasizes Monchiero. The initiative includes integrated promotional actions, from coordinated participation in international fairs and events to communication and inbound activities, with the goal of presenting Piemonte as a mosaic of territories united by common values: quality, identity, sustainability, and a deep connection with the landscape. A landscape that, in most of its wine-growing areas, has been recognized since 2014, well before other prestigious Italian and European regions as a Unesco World Heritage Site. This element further strengthens the global positioning of Piemonte and, as recent studies show, has triggered significant and promising tourism flows linked not only to wine production but also to dining and other attractions, from art cities to trekking, from the wellness of “green therapy” to the rediscovery of ancient villages. “This is not just marketing - clarifies Monchiero - it is also a strategic vision. Bringing denominations together means being more effective in distant markets and engaging with international stakeholders in a more structured way”.

Without being overly optimistic, Sergio Germano, president of the Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani Consortium, also expresses confidence: “we are excited about “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del vino”, we see great interest in our wines, as shown by the figures, both in participation and in certifications and bottlings, which overall remain stable and, in some cases, such as Langhe Nebbiolo, are even growing. This is thanks to the teamwork of producers and their all-around professionalism, which has led us to create wines of great distinctiveness and quality, recognized in markets worldwide”.

The event, on January 26th and 27th, is reserved for media and trade professionals, buyers, wine shop owners, restaurateurs, sales agents, and professional sommeliers, while on January 25th, it will also be open to the public, featuring a walk-around tasting “Anteprima Grandi Langhe” at the National Museum of the Italian Risorgimento, organized by Gambero Rosso in collaboration with the Barolo and Barbaresco Consortium, the Roero Consortium, and Piemonte Land of Wine “thought for all wine lovers eager to preview the new vintages of DOCG and DOC wines from Langhe, Roero, and of all Piedmont”. A collective story, open to everyone, of “Grandi Langhe e del Piemonte del vino”.

