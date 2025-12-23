Rise of rosè wine, return of wine glass and growth of Pinot Nero: 2026 trends by Bibendum

The rise of French rosé wine, the return of wine glass, and the growth of Pinot Noir, a variety capable of revitalizing, at least in part, the segment of red wine, which has been in steady decline for years. These are some of the trends to observe in 2026, according to Bibendum traditional forecasts, one of the most important players in the UK beverage market and, precisely from its observatory, anticipates consumption trends in one of the world key wine markets, which is crucial also and mainly for Italian one: such as the UK, the third-largest destination for Italian wine exports after the United States and Germany, although it is slowing down (587.6 million euros in value, -2.3% in the first 9 months of 2025 compared to 2024, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews), with the added uncertainty of the excise duties the British government has decided to impose on alcoholic beverages.

Specifically, Bibendum observations focus on wine consumption in the UK restaurant sector, highlighting how the general economic situation also plays a role, as people have reduced dining out. Consumers now want to spend on wine only for options that are either good value or truly meaningful. As a result, a reduction in “duplications” is expected: there is no point in listing two Sauvignon Blancs at similar prices, they explain, “wines in the mid-range need a compelling justification to stay on the menu”.

Moreover, with moderation and the search for value gaining ground, wines by the glass reduce the risk of overspending and offer a way to enjoy higher-quality wines.

At the same time, 2026 is expected to see growth in French rosé wines (especially those from Provence), which Bibendum predicts will increasingly appear on restaurant wine lists as high-end operators capitalize on rosé wine demand, with prices above average. The importance of investing in “safe” wines and benchmark varieties (such as French and Italian wines) is emphasized, as these have “a higher likelihood of delivering better results”.

And, sparkling wines represent a key segment in this context: in 2025, this market saw a slower decline compared to other categories. While Prosecco and Champagne remain flagship products, 2026 is expected to favor new types, such as English sparkling wine, French Crémant, and New World sparklers from South Africa and Australia (as also predicted by Wine Lister).

Another long-standing issue in the debate on red wines is that they are often too alcoholic or heavy, making them the most challenged category. Yet, according to Bibendum, there is a way to make them fresher and lighter: the trend (in the premium segment) of Pinot Noir and Garnacha, varieties gaining market share to the point of competing with fresher white and rosé wines, even carving out space traditionally occupied by beer and cider (including late-morning consumption). Unsurprisingly, Pinot Noir ranks as trend No. 1 in Bibendum “Top 10 Wine Trends for 2026”: not only Burgundy Pinot Noir but also expressions from the United States, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, reflecting a desire to explore and discover different interpretations of this grape. At No. 2, there are French white wines: “led by Burgundy, Loire Valley, and Bordeaux classics, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc dominate growth, but interest is expanding toward lesser-known varieties such as Marsanne blends, Vermentino, Altesse, Sylvaner, Chasselas, and Rolle”. Third place goes to Australian Shiraz, including those produced in cooler climates like Yarra Valley, Adelaide Hills, and Eden Valley, which are gaining ground. Then, Italy and Piedmont come, not Barolo and Nebbiolo, but Cortese, Timorasso, and Arneis: Piedmontese white wines rank No. 4 for 2026 in the UK, according to Bibendum, which notes how these fresh, complex grapes are driving growth, with some wineries showcasing even lesser-known varieties like Nascetta and Favorita, highlighting Piedmont rich heritage and the curiosity surrounding it. Fifth place goes to Spanish white wine Rioja (increasingly more popular), sixth position to Garnacha (as mentioned, on the rise). Trends No. 7 and No. 8 focus on regions rather than grape varieties: Alsace in France (“where a new generation of winemakers honors tradition while embracing modern techniques, aided by the climate”) and California in the USA (“where Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay show the most significant growth, but Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Riesling, and Viognier are also performing well”). Then, at No. 9, there is English sparkling wine (which at home is overtaking French Crémant and even some Italian sparkling wine), and at No. 10 Portuguese rosé wine (standing out for its diversity, being made from various native grapes such as Touriga Nacional, Baga, and Ramisco).

