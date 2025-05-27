Great classics and curiosity to celebrate wine Italy: here are “Oscar del Vino” by Bibenda

A celebration of great Italian wine, among great classics, innovations, and curiosity, passing through an Italian unique excellence such as grappa, which, as well as wine, arises from the grapes, electing champions and symbols of that real culture, the food and wine one, already celebrated in the 44 Forums about Wine Culture, of which the last, in March 2025, had as exceptional guest the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella: these are “Wine Oscars” by Bibenda, by Italian Foundation Sommelier (Fis) of Franco Ricci, one of the historical awards of Italian wine “with the aim to underline also a lighter aspect in tasting, a little further by rigid schemes, a more “worldly” side of wine inserting it in a competition retracing the parameters of Cinema Oscar, complete with academy, which, in the case of wine, decides only nominations, while awards are assigned live from the audience of participants”. And, this happened also in the last days at Hotel Rome Cavalieri, in Rome, eith the different category awards assigned to tasted wines among those chosen for nominations online by 15,000 sommeliers.

“Red Wine Oscars” were awarded, particularly, to three sacred monsters such as Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 2021 by Gaja, Bolgheri Sassicaia 2021 by Tenuta San Guido, and Turriga 2020 by Argiolas, while “White Wine Oscars” are awarded to famous names such as Alto Adige Bianco Grande Cuvée Beyond The Clouds 2021 by Elena Walch, Rosazzo Terre Alte 2021 by Livio Felluga, and to Ischia Biancolella Vigna del Lume 2023 by Cantine Antonio Mazzella. Still, “Sparkling Wines Oscars” were awarded to other front row names of sparkling wine such as Trento Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2015 by Ferrari Trento, to Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Sublimis Riserva 2016 by Uberti, and Vrut Rosé Soldati La Scolca d’Antan 2012 by La Scolca, while “Rosè Wine Oscar” was awarded to Cybelle 2022 by Vini Raimondo, to San Greg 2023 by Feudi di San Gregorio, and to Il Rogito 2023 by Cantine del Notaio. In the end, “Sweet Wine Oscar” saw Aphrodisium 2023 di Casale del Giglio, Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Vendemmia Tardiva Terminum 2022 by Cantina Tramin, and Alto Adige Moscato Rosa 2022 - Franz Haas be awarded, while the peculiar category of “Macerated White Wine Oscar” saw Apogèo di Vladimiro 2023 by Cascina delle Terre Rosse, Ribolla Gialla Macerata 2022 by Fiegl, and Skin Settanta 2021 by Primosic stand out. A homage also to great French sparkling wines with “Champagne Oscar” which was assigned to Brut Classic di Deutz, to Blanc de Noirs Cuvée de Réserve by Gallimard Père & Fils, and Brut Liesse d’Harbonville 2004 by Ployez Jacquemart.

As said, grappa was valorized in a peculiar way, distilled wine for excellence of made in Italy with “Special prize of jury Grappa Oscar” which was assigned to Grappa di Moscato di Terracina by AB Selezione Italian Spirits, to Grappa Fuoriclasse Leon 14 Anni Riserva by Castagner, and to Grappa AnticaCuvée Riserva Aged 5 Years Nonino, the distillery which invented monovineyard grappa from an idea of Giannola Nonino (who, still today, guides the company with daughters Cristina, Elisabetta, Antonella, and nephew Francesca), and of husband Benito Nonino, who recently passed away, to whom Bibenda patron Franco Ricci wanted to dedicate a peculiar memory. “It was 2002 when Benito Nonino came to Rome to retreat the Oscar for his immense work which lasted years: creativity, ideas, manufacturer of ideas!. That day, there was a recognition to make him happy. Secretive, but also moved because someone told him bravo, very bravo in his commitment of distiller, in his commitment of father and husband. A great family who invented grappa, and which the world applauded. The first grappa to receive the Oscar “for the extraordinary work that a family carried out for many years in favor of an all Italian product. Very high, elevated quality image, attentive research and experimentation. Awards from any dirction, from the Presidency of the Republic to the most prestigious national and international consensuses”. It is beautiful to remember him today after 23 years from that day, from his joy. Today, an other joy, another happiness which will have a way to express in our heart!, said Franco Ricci. Who wanted also to underline the value of edition No. 25 of “Wine Oscars”, “the silver anniversaries which, today, are celebrated with this special Award, precious and important because it is awarded by a large community of lovers and protagonists of wine world loving it, purchasing it, and consuming it! Wine Oscar made a trip which lasted 25 years! From a Tv transmission on “Rai Uno” with 1.7 million of people listening to it in late-night to a gala dinner with great chefs in the kitchen, and we were in smoking. In the end, a “Bibenda Day”, a tasting room with seats as a right High Level Education School must propose, and how it oes today”.

