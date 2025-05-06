Great Italian wine returns to be the protagonist in New York, with “Vinous Icons Italy” (May, 14-17)

Great Italian wine returns to be the protagonist in New York: in the Big Apple, from May 14th to 17th at Hall des Lumières, “Vinous Icons Italy” will go on stage, the new event signed by the magazine headed by wine critic Antonio Galloni, exclusively dedicated to Italy. In wine glasses, during every day of the event, great wines on tasting off some of the most representative Italian wineries, from Masciarelli from the Abruzzi it Hofstätter from South Tyrol, from Ca’ del Bosco from Franciacorta to Quintodecimo, and San Salvatore 1988 from Campania, from Braida by Giacomo Bologna, Cavallotto, Contratto, Fiorenzo Nada, La Spinetta, Prunotto, and Travaglini from Piedmont, to Brigaldara, Masi, Speri, and Zenato from Valpolicella, from Nino Franco for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, to Marchesi Antinori, Bibi Graetz, Tenuta di Ghizzano, and Tenuta di Trinoro from Tuscany, from Tenuta San Guido, and Grattamacco from Bolgheri to Dievole, Monteraponi, San Felice, and Tolaini from Chianti Classico, from Castello Romitorio, Casanova di Neri, Fuligni, Gianni Brunelli - Le Chiuse di Sotto, Il Marroneto, Poggio di Sotto ed Uccelliera of Brunello di Montalcino, to Cantine Dei del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, from Cotarella family for Umbria, and not only, to Umani Ronchi from the Marche, from Donnafugata, and Planeta for Sicily, to Argiolas for Sardinia (here the complete list of wines at the center of walk around tasting, with every winery present with two labels narrated directly by owners and managers).

But, there will be many moments of deepening dedicated to some brands of absolute value of Italy of wine, selected by the magazine headed by Antonio Galloni. The beginning date is May, 14th with a great vertical of Barolo signed Cavallotto, conducted by Galloni, and by producer Alfio Cavallotto which will start with Barolo Bricco Boschis 1967, to, then, continue with many vintages of Barolo Riserva San Giuseppe (1985, 1990, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2019). On May 15th, under the spotlights, there will be a piece of history of Chianti Classico, Monteraponi with Chianti Classico 1988 and 2021, Chianti Classico Riserva il Campitello 2015, 2018, and 2020, and, still Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Bragantino 2019, and 2020, passing through Toscana Igt Baron’Ugo 2016, and 2019, but also Trebbiano 2014, and 2018. On the same day (only upon invitation), the absolute protagonist will be one of the great leaders of Antinori, Solaia, with the vertical, all made up of magnum, headed by ceo Renzo Cotarella with vintages 1994, 1997, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2022.

On May, 16th, space to another myth of Italian wine, Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, with Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta to head a vertical, also this all in magnum of vintages starting from myth 1985 up to 2021, passing through 1991, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2008, 2011, 2013, and 2016; then, focus on “Icons of Montalcino”, with the celebrated vintage 2016 of Brunello di Montalcino, explained by Eric Guido through wines of wineries such as Caprili, Casanova di Neri (with Cerretalto), Castiglion del Bosco, Cupano, Fuligni (with Riserva), Gianni Brunelli - Le Chiuse di Sotto, Il Marroneto, La Magia (con il Ciliegio), Le Potazzine, Livio Sassetti, Poggio di Sotto, and Uccelliera. And, still, always on May, 16th, an other “special event” will see one of the jewel companies of Franciacorta, Ca’ del Bosco as protagonist, with its founder Maurizio Zanella, for a great vertical of one of the wines icon of the company, Annamaria Clementi, a trip lasted 35 years in Classic Method sparkling wine with vintages 1980, 1986, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2015.

The program of May, 17th is not less interesting. It starts with the seminar dedicate to white wines icon of Italy of wine with wines by Cantina Kurtatsch (Sauvignon Kofl 2022), Donnafugata (Ben Ryé 2022), Graziano Prà (Soave Classico Monte Grande 2021), Il Colombaio di Santa Chiara (Vernaccia di San Gimignano L’Albereta Riserva 2021), Joaquin (Fiano Della Stella Riserva 2021), Planeta (Chardonnay Didacus 2021), Quintodecimo (Grande Cuvée Luigi Moio 2022), San Salvatore 1988 (Fiano Pian di Stio 2021), Suavia (Soave Classico Monte Carbonare 2020), Tenuta J. Hofstätter (Gewürztraminer Vigna Castel Rechtenthal 2022), and Tiberio (Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Fonte Canale 2021). And, then, the seminar about the icons of Barbaresco follows with wineries such as Fiorenzo Nada (Barbaresco Rombone 2021), Giuseppe Cortese (Barbaresco Rabajà 2021), La Spinetta (Barbaresco Starderi 2021), La Spinona (Barbaresco Ronchi Vecchie Viti 2020), Lodali (Barbaresco Riserva Rocche Massalupo 2020), Marchesi di Grésy (Barbaresco Riserva Camp Gros 2020), Paitin (Barbaresco Riserva Vecchie Vigne 2021), and Prunotto (Barbaresco Bric Turot 2021). For a great wine show, with Italy protagonist.

Copyright © 2000/2025